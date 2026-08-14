KAILAS Mountain Adventure Project Celebrates 20 Years of Exploration in Chengdu

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 7, KAILAS celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Mountain Adventure Project with a special sharing session at Chengdu MixC. Climbers including Jon Otto, Li Zongli, Liu Junfu, Zhou Song, Zhang Qingwei "Yeren", and Alan Rousseau gathered to reflect on two decades of mountain exploration, route development and the evolution of Chinese climbing.

Mountain Adventure Project website & 20th Anniversary Sharing Session

Launched in 2006, the KAILAS Mountain Adventure Project has supported Chinese climbers in exploring unclimbed peaks, developing new routes and documenting first-hand mountain experience. Over the past 20 years, the project has witnessed the progression of Chinese climbing — from learning and following established routes to creating new lines and exploring unknown terrain.

Yaomei Peak, the highest peak of Mt. Siguniang, served as a key thread throughout the event. From earlier landmark ascents to newly developed routes, Yaomei Peak reflects how different generations of climbers have continued to search for new possibilities on the same mountain.

During the sharing session, the climbers discussed route development, technical progression, teamwork and the mindset behind exploration. Jon Otto shared his long-term experience in Chinese mountain exploration and climbing education. Li Zongli and Liu Junfu reflected on their experiences with established and new routes. Zhou Song and Zhang Qingwei shared insights from their 2024 ascent of the north face of Yaomei Peak and the development of the new route "Wu". Alan Rousseau, an IFMGA-certified mountain guide and two-time Piolet d'Or winner, offered an international perspective on China's climbing potential and the value of exchange within the global climbing community.

The event also marked the launch of the Mountain Adventure Project website, which brings together mountain and route information, expedition stories, project updates and climbers' experiences accumulated over two decades. By organizing and sharing these resources, the platform aims to make exploration knowledge more accessible and support information exchange among climbers worldwide.

For KAILAS, 20 years of the Mountain Adventure Project represent more than a history of exploration. They reflect a long-term commitment to curiosity, respect, technical progress and knowledge sharing. As climbing continues to evolve, KAILAS will keep supporting climbers as they explore new routes, share experience and build connections across the global climbing community.

Make Your Own Path.