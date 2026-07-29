JUST FOR LAUGHS CLOSES ONE OF ITS BIGGEST EDITIONS TO DATE

MONTRÉAL, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Just For Laughs Montréal Festival, presented in collaboration with Loto-Québec, concluded an exceptional 2026 edition, which ran from July 15–26. The world's largest comedy festival further solidified its status as a true global hub for comedy. Read full release here.

Highlights from the 2026 Just For Laughs Montreal Festival:

The presence of David Letterman , making his first-ever visit to Montréal, Jerry Seinfeld and Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias (as Gala host), as well as appearances by Nurse John, Jordan Jensen, Lucy Darling, and Tiffany Haddish .

, making his first-ever visit to Montréal, and (as Gala host), as well as appearances by and . The event concert featuring "Weird Al" Yankovic , the best-selling comedy recording artist of all time, closed the major free outdoor shows with the largest audience ever recorded at Just For Laughs.

, the best-selling comedy recording artist of all time, closed the major free outdoor shows with the largest audience ever recorded at Just For Laughs. The New Faces program further solidified its reputation as one of comedy's most influential discovery platforms, connecting emerging artists with key industry decision-makers while giving audiences the opportunity to discover the next generation of comedic talent before they break through. This year's showcase proved its impact once again, with New Faces performers Ainsley Bailey and Gary Simons earning bookings on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after the show's stand-up booker, Michael Cox, saw them on stage during this year's.

program further solidified its reputation as one of comedy's most influential discovery platforms, connecting emerging artists with key industry decision-makers while giving audiences the opportunity to discover the next generation of comedic talent before they break through. This year's showcase proved its impact once again, with New Faces performers Ainsley Bailey and Gary Simons earning bookings on after the show's stand-up booker, Michael Cox, saw them on stage during this year's. ComedyPRO , the global hub for the comedy industry, brought together 800 industry professionals from around the world and featured the Just For Laughs Awards Gala , opened to the public for the first time, honouring Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Atsuko Okatsuka, Chris Fleming, Lisa Gilroy, and Bruce Hills .

, the global hub for the comedy industry, brought together 800 industry professionals from around the world and featured the , opened to the public for the first time, honouring . The major musical production Les Misérables, with more than 50,000 tickets sold.

Major Attendance and Economic Impact