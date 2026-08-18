Jumio Positioned for Third Consecutive Year as the Leader in the 2026 SPARK Matrix™ for Identity Capture and Verification Solutions

QKS Group highlights Jumio's evolution toward identity intelligence, combining global document coverage, advanced biometrics and AI-led fraud detection

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered identity intelligence, today announced that QKS Group has once again positioned the company as the leader in the edition of the SPARK Matrix™: Identity Capture and Verification, 2026 Solutions report. This is Jumio's third consecutive year receiving this recognition, reflecting its continued expansion beyond point-in-time identity verification to become a world leader in reusable identity.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates technology vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact, providing analysis of market dynamics, technology trends, vendor capabilities and competitive positioning. Jumio's 2026 assessment highlights the company's approach to combining document and biometric verification with broader identity intelligence to help organizations identify sophisticated fraud while supporting secure, scalable digital onboarding.

"Jumio's positioning in the Identity Capture and Verification market reflects its evolution from point-in-time identity checks toward a broader identity intelligence approach," said Divya Baranawal, Vice President and principal Analyst at QKS Group. "The company combines automated document verification, advanced biometrics, premium liveness detection, cross-transaction risk analysis, and configurable KYC and AML workflows to help organizations establish trust throughout the digital identity lifecycle."

Jumio brings these capabilities together through a connected identity intelligence approach that draws on signals across transactions and the customer lifecycle. Its identity graph helps organizations understand relationships between identities and detect patterns that may be missed when transactions are evaluated in isolation, while reusable identity capabilities enable businesses to recognize previously verified, trusted users with less friction.

"Digital trust increasingly depends on understanding identity risk across the entire customer relationship, especially as AI gives fraudsters new ways to scale sophisticated attacks," said Mark Lorion, CEO of Jumio. "This recognition reflects the breadth of intelligence we've built into the Jumio platform and our focus on empowering our customers to make more informed identity decisions, while delivering a frictionless experience for trusted users. Our position as the clear leader for both customer impact and technology excellence clearly demonstrates the real benefits that Jumio delivers for some of the world's largest and best-known brands."

The 2026 recognition builds on Jumio's continued investment in identity intelligence, including capabilities designed to identify cross-transaction fraud and surface new risks after onboarding. Together, these capabilities give organizations a more connected view of identity while supporting KYC and AML requirements across global digital customer journeys.

To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning, AI-powered solutions, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful automated technology including biometric screening, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps to fight fraud and financial crime, onboard customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

Jumio Media Contacts

U.S. Media Contact

Haleigh Kent-Bryant

10Fold Communications

jumio@10fold.com

810-516-5486

APAC Media Contact

Luke Nazir

FINN Partners

Luke.Nazir@finnpartners.com

+65 8139 2504

LATAM Media Contact

Giancarlo Aracena

giancarlo@sentidoscomunicaciones.com

+56 9 7969 5161

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

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