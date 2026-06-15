JUGGERNAUT CAPITAL PARTNERS LAUNCHES DEDICATED SPORTS PLATFORM IN PARTNERSHIP WITH GLOBAL FOOTBALL ICON GARETH BALE

The Platform Will Invest Primarily in Majority Stakes Across Teams, Leagues, International Football Clubs, Women's Sports and Youth Sports

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juggernaut Capital Partners ("JCP"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, today announced the launch of Juggernaut Diversified Sports, a dedicated sports investment platform created in partnership with global football icon Gareth Bale.

Juggernaut Diversified Sports will focus on high-growth opportunities across the rapidly evolving global sports ecosystem, including domestic teams, leagues, international football clubs, women's sports and youth sports platforms. The initiative is designed to provide flexible capital solutions to sports properties and related companies with strong communities, consumer appeal and long-term growth potential. The platform's anticipated geographic focus will be predominantly in North America and Europe, along with markets where Gareth's relatability can lead to unique market opportunities. Juggernaut Diversified Sports is being built as a major investment platform for the next generation of sports businesses.

The launch brings together Juggernaut's deep investment experience, operational discipline and consumer brand-building expertise with Gareth Bale's global sports perspective, international reach and firsthand understanding of what drives lasting connection among athletes, teams, fans and communities. Juggernaut brings a proven track record of scaling consumer-facing sports businesses and supporting management teams through strategic growth, operational improvements and disciplined execution, giving the Juggernaut Sports platform a strong foundation as it looks to identify and grow opportunities across the rapidly evolving global sports ecosystem.

The platform will also build on Juggernaut's sports and sports-adjacent experiences, which spans a range of category-leading businesses, including KemperSports in golf, hospitality and sports management, 3STEP Sports in youth and women's sports and athlete development, Mitchell & Ness in licensed sports lifestyle apparel and Thrill Sports, a global leader in thrill-based entertainment. Those businesses provide a clear blueprint for the platform's broader strategy: investing in sports properties and platforms that can grow through operational excellence, elevated fan and participant experiences, thoughtful expansion and long-term brand building.

"Sport has shaped my life in every possible way, so this felt like a natural next step in my career," said Gareth Bale. "I've seen firsthand how powerful being with the right team can be and what stood out to me about John and the Juggernaut team is how much they value and understand that the global sports ecosystem is about much more than just capital. It's about people, culture, community and building something that can last. Through this platform, I'm excited to help support businesses and organizations that are shaping the future of global sport in a thoughtful and sustainable way."

Juggernaut Diversified Sports will seek to invest across a range of sports opportunities, with a focus on control equity investments and other flexible capital solutions. Initial areas of focus include domestic sports teams and leagues, international football clubs, women's sports, youth sports and athlete development platforms, golf and experiential sports assets and consumer-facing businesses connected to sports and fandom.

"Sports are one of the most powerful consumer platforms in the world," said John Shulman, Founder and Managing Partner of Juggernaut Capital Partners. "The emotional connection fans have with teams, athletes and communities creates a unique opportunity to build durable, high-growth businesses. By combining Juggernaut's investment and operating experience with Gareth's global perspective and credibility across sport, we believe this platform is well-positioned to identify and support the next generation of sports businesses."

Bale, one of the most accomplished footballers of his generation, brings a global lens to the platform shaped by his career across the Premier League, La Liga and international football with Wales. His visibility across key global markets, as well as his personal passion for golf and youth sports, will help inform the platform's perspective on emerging opportunities across the United States and Europe along with markets where Gareth's relatability can lead to unique market opportunities.

Founded in 2009, Juggernaut Capital Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm specializing in buyout and growth investments across the sports, consumer and healthcare sectors.