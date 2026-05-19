J.S. Held Experts Recognized by ABF Journal as 2026 Legends & Leaders

Brian Gleason named an Icon and Michael Sutters recognized as a NextGen leader for contributions to specialty finance

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held celebrates the recognition of two experts in ABF Journal's 2026 Legends & Leaders special edition, which honors individuals who define excellence, resilience, and innovation in specialty finance. Brian Gleason is recognized as an Icon, and Michael Sutters is named a NextGen honoree.

ABF Journal's Icons are individuals who have shaped the foundation of specialty finance through decades of leadership and influence. NextGen honorees represent tomorrow's leaders, rising professionals who are already leaving their mark on the industry.

The recognition reflects the depth of J.S. Held's Strategic Advisory expertise and the firm's work supporting debtors, creditors, counsel, investors, and boards of directors in distressed and complex situations. J.S. Held's Strategic Advisory practice includes professionals across the United States who advise clients in turnaround and restructuring, fiduciary services, investment banking, operational value creation, and complex litigation.

Senior Managing Director Brian Gleason is recognized as an industry Icon for his longstanding leadership in specialty finance. A trusted advisor across multiple market cycles, Brian is known for his sound judgment, perspective, and steady leadership in helping lenders, investors, and companies address complex financial and operational challenges.

"Specialty finance has long supported the real economy, and that role will only grow more critical," said Brian Gleason. "The health of the US economy is closely tied to the health of the businesses that specialty lenders support. While the names of lenders may change and tools will evolve, the core purpose and principles of specialty finance will endure: disciplined underwriting, responsible risk-taking, and a deep understanding of borrowers."

Director Michael Sutters is recognized as a NextGen leader for his ability to translate complexity into clear, actionable strategies, enabling clients to move from uncertainty to execution with confidence.

Reflecting on the leadership lessons that continue to shape his approach, Michael Sutters said, "One of the most influential mentors in my career was a leader who consistently set high expectations while offering genuine support. The most valuable lesson they taught me was the importance of intentional communication, being clear, direct, and transparent about priorities, decisions, and expectations. They showed me that effective leadership isn't about having every answer; it's about creating clarity for others and empowering them to move forward with confidence."

Michael Jacoby, who was recognized by ABF Journal as a 2025 Icon and leads J.S. Held's Strategic Advisory practice, said the latest recognitions underscore the strength and continuity of the firm's team.

"Brian Gleason and Michael Sutters represent the range of experience and perspective that clients need in complex financial situations," said Michael Jacoby. "Brian's recognition as an Icon reflects decades of trusted leadership across market cycles, while Michael's NextGen recognition points to the continued evolution of our practice and the next generation of advisory talent. We are proud to see both recognized by ABF Journal for their contributions."

Strategic Advisory group clients also benefit from access to J.S. Held's 1,500+ technical, scientific, and financial experts. Michael Jacoby observes, "The diverse collection of experts at J.S. Held ensures that the strategic guidance we provide to businesses of all sizes is practical, grounded in real-world experience, and designed to provide meaningful and lasting impact."

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Contact

Kristi L. Stathis | Global Public Relations | +1 786 833 4864 | Kristi.Stathis@jsheld.com

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