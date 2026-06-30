Jolywood Debuts Namic Technology in Europe, Shines at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolywood made a powerful showing at Intersolar Europe 2026, one of the world's leading exhibition for the PV industry which was held from June 23 to 25 at Messe München in Munich, Germany. During the three-day exhibition, Jolywood presented a series of innovative products and solutions including Namic Technology, Windproof Modules, NIWA Series and integrated system solutions. Among them, Namic Technology made its European debut, attracting widespread attention from customers and partners around the world.

Jolywood Booth at Intersolar Europe 2026 Jolywood Namic Launch Event

On the evening of the first day of the exhibition, Jolywood hosted a European launch event for the Namic Technology. Global partners and industry experts gathered together to witness its official debut to the European market.

At the launch event, Mr. Chris Zou, Vice President of Jolywood, delivered a speech to introduce this innovation — Namic (Nano Armor Metal Inter-Contact) Technology — the result of six years of dedicated research and development. By reengineering the metallization pathway, the technology drives the industry toward low-silver, reduced-silver, and ultimately silver-free manufacturing. It decouples order delivery from the volatility of silver prices, making investment returns more predictable. Namic Technology has been verified by internationally recognized organizations, demonstrating high reliability, high efficiency, and broad compatibility. Namic products support plants to achieve superior LCOE performance across their full operational lifetime, enhancing the certainty of investment returns and delivering long-term value for customers.

Alongside the Namic launch, Jolywood also presented Windproof Modules at the exhibition, featuring n-type fully-tempered one-stop encapsulation solutions. Windproof Modules deliver outstanding resistance to hurricanes, snowstorms, hail and burst, together with lower temperature coefficient, operating temperature and hot spot temperature, providing higher energy yield and reliability. This solution is ideal for projects operating in harsh and demanding environments worldwide.

Meanwhile, Jolywood showcased its NIWA Series high-efficiency modules, designed for residential and C&I rooftops. The "Balcony PV + Energy Storage" solution and lightweight modules demonstrated new possibilities for residential energy management.

From the European debut of Namic Technology to the showcase of the Windproof Modules and NIWA Series, Jolywood demonstrated its latest achievements at Intersolar Europe 2026. Looking ahead, Jolywood will remain committed to innovation and work closely with partners worldwide to accelerate the global energy transition and contribute to a sustainable future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3002301/Weixin_Image_20260630111337_621_278.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3002302/Weixin_Image_20260630111351_623_278.jpg