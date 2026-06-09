Joining Hands Across Mounts and Seas, GAC Partners with TDA to Start a New Journey in Angola

LUANDA, Angola, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 28, 2026, GAC held its official brand launch event in Angola, drawing strong attendance and generating significant momentum on site. At the event, GAC formally announced a strategic cooperation with Teixeira Duarte Automóvel (TDA). The launch gathered more than 700 attendees, including representatives from Angolan government authorities, partner enterprises, end-users and media outlets, alongside 7 core media representatives and over 50 key opinion leaders (KOLs). The event generated over 3 million impressions across social media platforms and reached more than 600,000 users, earning tremendous online and offline buzz to witness GAC's landmark market entry into Angola.

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Wang Feng, Vice President of GAC International & President of Middle East & Africa Regional Center, noted that Angola boasts enormous market potential and partnering with TDA to deepen local development constitutes a vital step for GAC's African layout. As a leading Chinese automaker, GAC adheres to the development philosophy centered on innovation, premium quality and customer priority. For GAC, automobiles are far more than transport tools; the brand connects people's livelihoods and empowers industrial advancement via its products.

At the launch, GAC officially introduced four flagship models for the Angolan market: the GS3 EMZOOM focuses on young and smart mobility, the GS4 MAX comes with Level 2 intelligent driving assistance and eight airbags, the GS8 is a large premium SUV, and the first PHEV model S7 delivers a pure-electric range of approximately 150 km and a combined range exceeding 1,000 km, meeting diverse travel needs. These models cover different market segments, offering local consumers a wide range of choices.

Angola represents a pivotal market for GAC's African expansion. The official launch optimizes GAC's African business layout and showcases the robust strength of China's intelligent manufacturing via premium products and localized services. Moving forward, following the development strategy of "Tech-Driven GAC, Advancing Global Reach with a Full-Chain Ecosystem", GAC International will continue to cooperate closely with TDA to deepen its presence in Angola, continuously introduce new vehicle models, advance the upgrading of Angola's domestic auto industry and bring superior, forward-looking mobility solutions for local consumers.

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