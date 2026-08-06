JJ's House Celebrates First Anniversary of London Flagship Store with Exclusive In-Store Event

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JJ's House, the leading global online retailer of wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses and special occasion wear, marked the first anniversary of its London flagship store on 22nd July with a celebratory in-store event that welcomed local fashion influencers and loyal JJ's House customers.

The anniversary celebration transformed the flagship store into a festive destination, complete with elegant floral décor, complimentary drinks and snacks, and an exclusive 20% discount on all in-store dresses. As a special thank-you, the first 50 customers through the doors received a curated gift, adding an extra touch of luxury to the occasion.

Since opening its doors in July 2025, the London flagship store has become a go-to destination for brides-to-be, bridesmaids and event-goers searching for high-quality, affordable dresses in the heart of the capital. The store offers customers the opportunity to see, touch and try on JJ's House's most popular styles in person — from wedding dresses and evening gowns to prom dresses and mother-of-the-bride outfits — bridging the gap between the brand's trusted online shopping experience and personalised in-store service.

"Our first year in London has exceeded every expectation," said a spokesperson for JJ's House. "This anniversary event was our way of thanking the customers and community who have made our flagship store such a success. Seeing so many familiar faces alongside new visitors, influencers and dress lovers celebrating with us was truly special."

Throughout the day, guests browsed the latest 2026 collections, enjoyed styling advice from the in-store team, and shared their experiences across social media, with local influencers showcasing the store's newest arrivals and anniversary festivities to their followers.

The success of the London flagship reflects JJ's House's continued commitment to expanding its physical retail presence while maintaining the accessible pricing, extensive size range and made-to-order options that have made the brand a favourite among millions of customers worldwide.

About JJ's House

JJ's House is a global leading online retailer specialising in wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, prom dresses, evening gowns and special occasion wear. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship, affordable prices and inclusive sizing, JJ's House serves customers in more than 200 countries. The London flagship store offers an in-person shopping experience featuring the brand's most-loved collections.

For more information, visit www.jjshouse.com.

Media Contact:

JJ's House PR Team

Email: press@jjshouse.com