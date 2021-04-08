Jio Haptik partners with iSON Xperiences to enable AI-powered customer service for enterprises in Africa

Aakrit Vaish, CEO & Co-founder at Haptik, said, "Our alliance with iSON allows us to power businesses in Africa and the Middle East with highly automated, streamlined & cost-effective customer support with Conversational AI. Companies within the iSON ecosystem can modernize their contact center operations with Haptik's cognitive NLU solution trained on 3Bn+ interactions. ISON's vast expertise in IT managed & customer experience services open up a broad range of use cases that we're looking forward to exploring together as part of our overall Africa expansion plan."

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Parvin Kumar, iSON's Global CEO says, "Coming together with Haptik is a beginning, keeping together is progress, and working together will be a success." Further, he added, partnering with Haptik will empower our business to become highly automated and digital BPO outfits. And, joining hands with Haptik will help us upgrade our customer experience with its intelligent virtual assistants, driving return on investment at every step of the process. This partnership will help the Haptik team to have access to the fastest-growing emerging market in the World. Together we achieve the goal of assuring an excellent customer experience because that's what we hustle for!"

About Haptik

Haptik is one of the world's largest Conversational AI companies, having reached over 100 million devices, and processed over 3 billion conversations. Part of the $65 billion Internet conglomerate Jio, backed by Google, Facebook. Haptik powers Enterprises including Fortune 500 companies to enhance CX while saving costs and increasing sales. (www.haptik.ai)

About iSON

iSON Xperiences is a global player in customer experience management. With a presence in 16 countries (Pan Africa & India) through 36 delivery centers, it has been managing a few of the world's most renowned brands. iSON combines human efforts with technology to deliver exceptional customer service with the help of a strong +14000 workforce. Visit www.isonxperiences.com for more details.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1483549/Haptik_iSON_Partnership.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1317248/Haptik_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Haptik