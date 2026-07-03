- The appointment reflects JINRO's commitment to strengthening its brand relevance and building closer connections with consumers.

SEOUL, South Korea, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JINRO, the world's No. 1 soju brand, announced today that it has named V of Pop Royalty BTS as its new global ambassador. The appointment is part of JINRO's global brand expansion strategy to strengthen its brand competitiveness and build a closer, more familiar connection with consumers worldwide.

JINRO, the World’s No. 1 Soju Brand, Partners with V of BTS

Recognized for his broad cultural influence, distinctive charm and trend-setting sensibility, V embodies the youthful, trend-forward spirit JINRO seeks to communicate. His authentic appeal is expected to help the brand resonate meaningfully with consumers.

JINRO plans to launch a diverse range of brand marketing initiatives in collaboration with V, aimed at expanding consumer touchpoints and further strengthening its influence and originality as the world's No. 1 soju brand.

Jung-ho Hwang, Head of Overseas Business at HiteJinro, said, "V is an exceptional artist who naturally represents the brand values and sensibility that JINRO pursues. Through our upcoming activities with V, we aim to communicate more closely with consumers around the world and continue expanding the JINRO brand, building on the leadership and heritage it has established."

About JINRO

First introduced in 1924, JINRO is Korea's representative soju brand, the world's No. 1 soju brand, and the world's best-selling spirits brand. JINRO connects with consumers across the globe through a diverse product portfolio, including its core lineups — JINRO CHAMISUL FRESH, JINRO CHAMISUL ORIGINAL, and JINRO IS BACK — alongside a vibrant flavored soju range that includes GREEN GRAPE, PEACH, STRAWBERRY, GRAPEFRUIT, PLUM, and LEMON.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and their deep connection with fans, the band has established a legacy as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), earned six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards. Released in March, 2026, BTS' massively successful fifth studio album ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with its lead single "SWIM" also debuting at No. 1. The group has since launched their 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG,'' marking a powerful new chapter that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, drawing massive crowds across multiple regions and generating widespread attention globally.

JINRO Global Official Channels

Official Website: jinro-soju.com

YouTube: youtube.com/@JINROGlobal

Instagram: instagram.com/jinro_global

Facebook: facebook.com/jinro.global