Jereh NER Secures Over RMB 100 Million Contract from KOC

KUWAIT CITY, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Jereh New Energy Regeneration and Recycling Technology Co., Ltd. (Jereh NER) signed an oil-based drilling cuttings treatment service contract with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC). The contract is valued at over RMB 100 million with a service period of five years.

Jereh

The tender attracted strong competition from more than a dozen leading international oilfield service and environmental companies. Jereh NER was shortlisted based on its proven technical performance, integrated resource utilization solutions, and robust cross-border execution capability, and became the first service provider to formally sign the contract in this tender round.

Jereh NER's technical performance underpinned its winning bid. The oil-based drilling cuttings recycling equipment meets world-class standards, with each unit capable of processing 12 tonnes per hour, supporting continuous large-scale operations in Kuwait's oilfields. After treatment, oil content in solid residues is consistently reduced to below 0.3%, significantly outperforming the regional environmental limit of 1% in the Middle East. The equipment incorporates recycled oil self-heating and fully enclosed circulation technologies, reducing overall energy consumption by more than 18% compared with mainstream international equipment, while improving operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

The project demonstrates Jereh NER's broader environmental service capabilities. With more than two decades of experience, the company provides solutions across oil and gas environmental protection, oilfield wastewater treatment, lithium-ion battery recycling, wind turbine blade recycling, and photovoltaic module recycling, as well as solid waste management and soil remediation. It has established integrated capabilities spanning equipment development, technology services, and project execution. Supported by in-house manufacturing and engineering capabilities, Jereh NER has delivered multiple large-scale projects globally, including several with contract values exceeding RMB 100 million. Its operations extend to more than 60 countries and regions worldwide, supported by a proven track record of international project delivery.

What sets Jereh NER apart from peer service providers is its ability to combine a globally integrated service network with reliable project delivery under extreme operating conditions, both highly valued by Middle Eastern clients. The company maintains localized service stations across major oil and gas producing regions, providing 24/7 on-site operation and maintenance, spare parts supply, and technical support.

Moving forward, Jereh NER will leverage this Kuwait project to further expand its presence in the Middle East and continue enhancing its technologies, equipment solutions, and localized service capabilities to support more efficient and sustainable energy development.

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