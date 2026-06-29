Jean Baptiste de Boissieu Joins Strategic Value Partners as Managing Director on European Investment Team

LONDON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates (together, "SVP"), a global alternative investment firm with approximately $21 billion of assets under management, today announced that Jean-Baptiste (JB) de Boissieu has joined SVP as a Managing Director and member of the European Investment Team. Mr. de Boissieu will focus on pan-European liquid credit, private credit, restructurings, and special situations investments across the SVP opportunistic credit investment spectrum.

Mr. de Boissieu joins SVP from Davidson Kempner, where he served as a Managing Director, and focused on investments across the capital structure. Prior to Davidson Kempner, Mr. de Boissieu held roles at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers, where he started his career in the firm's M&A team.

"It's a pleasure to welcome JB to SVP," said Bouk van Geloven, Co-Head of European Investment Team at SVP. "He brings more than two decades of experience investing across the European credit and equity landscape, with a distinguished track record in private credit, restructurings, private equity, and special situations. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our European platform across sourcing and execution to capitalise on compelling investment opportunities in today's evolving market."

"I am delighted to join SVP and contribute to the firm's continued growth in Europe," said Mr. de Boissieu. "I look forward to leveraging my experience across the capital structure to help identify opportunities in an increasingly dynamic market environment."

Based in SVP's London office, Mr. de Boissieu joins a growing European investment team that has invested more than $20 billion across the region since the firm's founding in 2001. The team leverages SVP's differentiated sourcing, investing and operating expertise to identify and execute on compelling investment opportunities across Europe.

About SVP

SVP is a global alternative investment firm that focuses on special situations, private equity, opportunistic credit, and financing opportunities. The firm uses a combination of sourcing, financial, and operational expertise to unlock value in its portfolio companies. Today, SVP manages approximately $21 billion in assets under management and, since inception, has invested more than $60 billion of capital. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has over 200 employees, including more than 100 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT), New York and London, and presences in Tokyo and Dubai. Learn more at www.svpglobal.com.

Media Contact

SVP: media@svpglobal.com