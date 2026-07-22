MUMBAI, India, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAMSO Construction & CEAT Specialty today announced the appointment of Jason Canning as Vice President & Head - International Sales for CAMSO Construction and CEAT OHT business. In this role, Canning will lead the company's global sales strategy, drive international business growth, and strengthen relationships with OEM partners, distributors, and customers across key markets.

Jason Canning joins as Vice President & Head - International Sales for CAMSO Construction & CEAT OHT

Jason Canning brings more than 25 years of international commercial leadership experience across the specialty tyre, industrial products, and engineered materials sectors. He has built a career-long reputation for delivering sustainable revenue growth, developing high-performing international sales organizations, and forging long-term strategic partnerships with leading OEMs, distributors, and a global customer base.

"I am excited to join CAMSO Construction and CEAT OHT at such a pivotal time for the organisation," said Canning. "I look forward to leveraging my international experience to strengthen our global partnerships, expand our market presence, and drive sustainable growth for the business."

Commenting on the appointment, Amit Tolani, Director, CAMSO Construction & Chief Executive, CEAT Specialty said, " Jason's international experience and proven track record of building high-performing sales teams make him an outstanding addition to our leadership team. His deep understanding of the OHT products landscape, along with strong OEM and channel relationships, will support our global expansion."

Canning's appointment reflects CAMSO Construction and CEAT Speciality's continued investment in top global talent to support the company's international growth ambitions and its commitment to delivering customer-first, high-quality solutions worldwide.

About CEAT Specialty (www.ceatspecialty.com)

CEAT, an RPG Company, is one of India's leading tire companies making passenger car, two-wheeler, truck and bus, light commercial and off highway tyres. It caters to leading OEMs as well as domestic and international markets, exporting to 110+ countries. CEAT is the first tire brand globally and one amongst only 33 companies in the world ever to be awarded the Deming Grand Prize for its contribution to Total Quality Management. CEAT is also the first tyre brand globally to be accorded 'Lighthouse Designation' for adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies by the World Economic Forum. CEAT Specialty is CEAT's division for off-highway (OTR and Agricultural) tyres.

About RPG Group (www.rpggroup.com)

A US$ 5.2 billion diversified global conglomerate, RPG Group was founded in 1979 by the legendary industrialist Dr R.P. Goenka and has a lineage dating to the early 19th century. Today, its businesses span key sectors of infrastructure, tires, IT & technology, pharmaceuticals, energy products and plantations among others, with a footprint in over 135 countries. RPG Group's prominent companies include CEAT, KEC International, Zensar Technologies, RPG Life Sciences, Raychem RPG, Harrisons Malayalam and Spencer International Hotels. The group is home to over 35,000 RPGians from 40 nationalities and is widely recognised for its high standards of corporate governance and a culture of respect for people and the environment.