JAPANESE NIGHT in Cannes 2026 Showcases New Japanese Film Projects, Cultural Initiatives and International Dialogue

CANNES, France and TOKYO, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JAPANESE NIGHT Executive Committee, led by MEGUMI -- an actor, producer, and representative of KICKY Inc. -- announced that more than 1,000 film industry professionals, cultural leaders, creators and media people gathered for JAPANESE NIGHT in Cannes 2026, held on May 15 at the iconic Hotel Martinez during the Cannes Film Festival. Dedicated to showcasing the richness and diversity of Japanese cinema and culture to global audiences, the event provided a platform to present new works, share creative visions and foster new business opportunities as well as international partnerships for the global expansion of Japanese content.

The following day, JAPANESE NIGHT Symposium 2026 took place at the Marche du Film Japan Pavilion, bringing together industry professionals to discuss the legacy, present landscape and international future of Japanese cinema.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109112/202606040374/_prw_PI1fl_wEX1Fs4J.jpg

Presentations by Creators

A highlight was the presentation of "FUJIKO," directed by Taichi Kimura. Following its Golden Mulberry and Black Dragon Awards at the Far East Film Festival, the completed film was officially unveiled to international professionals. The event also marked the debut of the film's international trailer ahead of its June 5 Japanese theatrical release.

Introduced by filmmaker Takumi Saito as "the most creative talent in Japan today," nine-year-old Yuno Nagao presented a teaser for her debut film "LITA," serving as director, screenwriter, editor and lead performer.

The evening also launched emerging projects, including a documentary featuring Marika Matsumoto, "Tokyo Love? Story," and a feature adaptation of "Jubaku Shojo Bagira-chan."

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109112/202606040374/_prw_PI6fl_DG2Dk4Qj.jpg

Image3: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109112/202606040374/_prw_PI4fl_wf5460AZ.jpg

Image4: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109112/202606040374/_prw_PI3fl_FszITyF6.jpg

JAPANESE NIGHT Symposium 2026: "Legacy & Actuality"

Centered on the theme "Legacy & Actuality," acclaimed filmmaker Xavier Dolan joined producer Kenji Yamada for an in-depth conversation. They explored Dolan's own creative philosophy, the enduring global potential of Japanese cinema and the essence of cinematic expression in contemporary society.

Culture Program & Networking

The event celebrated Japanese culture through a diverse live program featuring TRADMAN'S BONSAI, the evolving art of "Taishu Engeki" (popular drama) and a DJ set by Mademoiselle Yulia. Furthermore, it generated extensive networking across global sectors, fostering business opportunities and cross-border partnerships to support the international expansion of Japanese creative projects.

Image5: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109112/202606040374/_prw_PI7fl_YY87LtcB.jpg

Image6: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109112/202606040374/_prw_PI2fl_k138kG4i.jpg

About JAPANESE NIGHT: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202606040374-O1-Tb348q7T.pdf