IVI RMA Global and Conceivable Life Sciences Announce Partnership to Deploy the First Automated IVF Lab in the US

IVI RMA Global continues to improve patient outcomes by combining cutting-edge technology with world-class clinical expertise

MADRID and NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IVI RMA Global, the world's leading fertility care organization, and Conceivable Life Sciences today announced a strategic partnership to transform the future of reproductive medicine. IVI RMA will introduce Conceivable's AURA™ platform, the world's first automation-assisted IVF laboratory system, to a clinic in the United States in 2027.

The collaboration unites two organizations at the forefront of reproductive medicine: IVI RMA, a global leader in fertility care, and Conceivable Life Sciences, a pioneer of robotics and physical AI application in IVF clinical settings. As the first major fertility network to implement Conceivable technology, IVI RMA is helping lead a shift toward more precise, consistent, and scalable fertility care for patients around the world.

"By integrating innovative platforms such as AURA into our laboratory ecosystem, we are not only improving our patients' abilities to build families, but also demonstrating how advanced technology can complement the expertise of embryologists and clinicians," said Prof. Antonio Pellicer, Executive Chairman of IVI RMA Global, who will also serve as a member of Conceivable's board. "Throughout our history, IVI RMA has helped define the future of reproductive medicine. This collaboration is another step forward in our mission to bring the most promising innovations to patients and continue raising the standard of fertility care worldwide."

"IVI RMA's decision to partner with Conceivable is a defining moment for reproductive medicine and it reflects something deeper than a commercial agreement," said Alan Murray, CEO and Co-Founder, Conceivable Life Sciences. "Together, we have the opportunity to establish a new benchmark for IVF laboratory performance and to close the gap between the standard of care available at the world's best clinics and what more patients can actually access."

Conceivable's AURA is the world's first automation-assisted robotic IVF laboratory platform designed to work alongside embryologists rather than replace them. The system perceives, reasons, and executes inside a live clinical environment, helping perform hundreds of manual, operator-dependent steps with machine precision. AURA is currently being evaluated in ongoing pilot studies where over 100 patients have been treated, more than 1,000 eggs have been processed, and live births have been achieved.

"This new partnership with Conceivable Life Sciences demonstrates IVI RMA's belief that the responsible adoption of emerging technologies can help expand access, improve consistency, and unlock new possibilities for patients seeking to grow and build their families," said Lynn Mason, CEO, IVI RMA North America. "By supporting technologies designed to standardize and optimize key steps in the IVF journey, IVI RMA is advancing solutions that have the potential to reduce variability, enhance quality control, and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

"Every patient who walks through the door of an IVF clinic deserves the same quality of care, regardless of which lab they are in or which country they are in," said Alejandro Chavez Badiola, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical and Innovation Officer, Conceivable Life Sciences. "That has never been consistently possible before. For the first time, we can harness the power of robotic standardization, aiming to improve the laboratory environment where embryo quality is determined by science and precision."

The collaboration reflects a shared belief that the future of reproductive medicine lies at the intersection of human expertise and technological innovation. As part of the agreement, IVI RMA has made a strategic investment to Conceivable to support additional development. By continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible in fertility care, IVI RMA and Conceivable aim to provide patients with greater confidence throughout their fertility journey and create new opportunities for more families to achieve successful outcomes.

Deployment of AURA will begin at an initial IVI RMA US location in 2027, with expansion planned across IVI RMA's network in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

About IVI RMA Global

IVI RMA Global is a global leader in reproductive medicine, committed to delivering personalized, high-quality fertility care backed by science, technology, and compassionate care. Through its growing network of clinics, the company empowers individuals and couples to build the families they dream of—safely, effectively, and with unwavering support at every step. Learn more at www.ivirma.com.

About Conceivable Life Sciences

Conceivable Life Sciences is pioneering a new era of IVF by unifying proprietary software, robotics, and optics to reimagine this Nobel Prize-winning therapy. The company's AURA platform harnesses thousands of data points to execute with precision in a live clinical environment, sitting at the convergence of cutting-edge technology and human biology.

Guided by embryologists, AURA helps replace hundreds of operator-dependent manual steps with machine precision. Its proprietary data intelligence platform continuously improves by capturing thousands of data points across every cycle. Conceivable's hub-and-spoke deployment model is designed to bring world-class embryology to any clinic, anywhere. Conceivable is headquartered in New York with offices in London, Barcelona, and Guadalajara, Mexico. Learn more at www.conceivable.life.