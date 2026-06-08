INVT Unveils "Smart + Net-Zero" Strategy and New Product Portfolio at 2026 Global Launch Event

SUZHOU, China, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading industrial automation and energy solution supplier INVT successfully held its Global Strategy and New Product Launch 2026 under the theme of illuminated Voyage, Awakened Wisdom. During the event, the company unveiled its new corporate mission and vision—Leading Smart Industry, Shaping Net-Zero Future—and introduced its strategic roadmap, outlining a clear path for future growth.

INVT Global Strategy and New Product Launch 2026

At the core of the roadmap is a single strategic focus: "Smart + Net-Zero." This vision spans INVT's four key business sectors—Industrial Automation, Network Power, PV & ESS, and E-Mobility, supported by three core capabilities—advanced product technologies, efficient global operations, and an open collaborative ecosystem.

The conference featured a comprehensive portfolio of new products and solutions designed to meet evolving industrial and energy demands.

In Industrial Automation, INVT introduced GD350-WSiC Series Liquid-cooled Silicon Carbide High-speed Drive, DA360 Series AC Servo Drive, GD28 IP66 High Protection Inverter, Smart Irrigation Solution for PV Water Pump and AI-driven one-stop intelligent solution from model selection to operation & maintenance.

For Network Power, the company launched the RM Series Megawatt-level UPS, offering up to 97.5% efficiency, the Maglev Heat-Pipe Multi-Split DX Cooling System, which improves energy efficiency by more than 30%, and the Integrated Air & Liquid Cooling Modular Data Center Solution, achieving a PUE below 1.2.

In the PV & ESS sector, INVT unveiled its 150kW Liquid-Cooled Energy Storage Cabinet, featuring 10 MPPT channels and L4-level AFCI protection for enhanced performance and safety.

For e-Mobility applications, the company presented intelligent domain control and energy-efficiency optimization solutions for commercial vehicles, supporting the ongoing transition toward electrified transportation.

To support the implementation of its strategy, INVT has established a three-stage technology development roadmap focused on product upgrades, breakthrough innovations, and future-oriented technologies. At the same time, the company continues to expand its global footprint, with plans to further strengthen its worldwide R&D, supply chain, sales, and service network, serving customers in more than 160 countries and regions.

INVT is further advancing a global ecosystem strategy by working with technology, channel, integration, and service partners to drive innovation, solution development, and service excellence. Through its upgraded strategy, continued innovation, and open ecosystem, INVT aims to accelerate the digitalization, intelligence, and decarbonization of industry and energy systems worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.invt.com.

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