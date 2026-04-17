Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) interim report 1 January - 31 March 2026

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Duni Group

17 Apr, 2026, 06:38 GMT

MALMÖ, Sweden, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Friday 24 April.

TELEPHONE CONFERENCE

The interim report will be presented on Friday, 24 April at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To access the audio conference call, please visit this link:
https://emportal.ink/3QrShNY 

This link allows participants to register to obtain their personal audio conference call details.

To follow the webcast, please visit this link:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=40AF1478-8D31-4BF4-A99B-67FD72B60055 

This link gives participants access to the live event. 

For additional information, please contact:

Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, magnus.carlsson@duni.com 
Petra Lamorell, Interim Head of Communications, +46 76-874 03 87, petra.lamorell@duni.com

Duni AB (publ) 
Box 237 
201 22 Malmö, Sweden 
Telephone: +46 40 10 62 00 
www.duni.com 
Registration no. 556536-7488 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/r/invitation-to-telephone-conference-concerning-duni-ab--publ--interim-report-1-january---31-march-202,c4335965

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/295/4335965/4041831.pdf

Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) interim report 1 January â€" 31 March 2026

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