Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) interim report 1 January - 31 March 2026
News provided byDuni Group
17 Apr, 2026, 06:38 GMT
MALMÖ, Sweden, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Friday 24 April.
TELEPHONE CONFERENCE
The interim report will be presented on Friday, 24 April at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.
To access the audio conference call, please visit this link:
https://emportal.ink/3QrShNY
This link allows participants to register to obtain their personal audio conference call details.
To follow the webcast, please visit this link:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=40AF1478-8D31-4BF4-A99B-67FD72B60055
This link gives participants access to the live event.
For additional information, please contact:
Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, magnus.carlsson@duni.com
Petra Lamorell, Interim Head of Communications, +46 76-874 03 87, petra.lamorell@duni.com
Duni AB (publ)
Box 237
201 22 Malmö, Sweden
Telephone: +46 40 10 62 00
www.duni.com
Registration no. 556536-7488
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.
https://news.cision.com/duni-group/r/invitation-to-telephone-conference-concerning-duni-ab--publ--interim-report-1-january---31-march-202,c4335965
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Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) interim report 1 January â€" 31 March 2026
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