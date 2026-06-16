Invitation to presentation of Essity's interim report for quarter 2, 2026

News provided by

Essity

16 Jun, 2026, 06:32 GMT

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity will publish its interim report for quarter 2, 2026 on July 16 at approximately 07:00 CET. President and CEO Ulrika Kolsrud together with EVP and CFO Fredrik Rystedt will present the interim report at a live webcast and teleconference at 09:00 CET the same day.

Link to the live webcast and teleconference, which can also be viewed afterwards: https://essity.videosync.fi/2026-07-16-q2  

Contact information for conference call with the possibility to ask questions:
UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00 
USA: +1 786 697 35 01
SWE: +46 (0)8 505 204 24
Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity". 

For additional information, please contact:    
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com 
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Affairs, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com      

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-essity-s-interim-report-for-quarter-2--2026,c4356987

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4356987/4130998.pdf

Invitation to presentation of Essity's interim report for quarter 2, 2026

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/quarter-2-2026-invitation,c3543507

Quarter 2 2026 invitation

Also from this source

Essity recognized on CDP Supplier Engagement A List for seventh consecutive year

Hygiene and health company Essity has once again been recognized for its leadership in sustainability by the global nonprofit environmental...

Today Essity hosts its Capital Markets Day - Accelerating progress by sharpening focus and execution

Today, the hygiene and health company Essity hosts its Capital Markets Day at the company's office in Gothenburg, Sweden. The day will also be...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Conference Call Announcements

Conference Call Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics