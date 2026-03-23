Invitation to presentation of Essity's interim report for quarter 1, 2026
News provided byEssity
23 Mar, 2026, 07:35 GMT
STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company, Essity, will publish its interim report for quarter 1, 2026 on April 23 at approximately 07:00 CET. President and CEO Ulrika Kolsrud and Executive Vice President and CFO Fredrik Rystedt will present the interim report at a live webcast and teleconference at 09:00 CET the same day.
Link to the live webcast and teleconference, which can also be viewed afterwards:
https://essity.videosync.fi/2026-04-23
Contact information for conference call with the possibility to ask questions:
UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00
USA: +1 786 697 35 01
SWE: +46 (0)8 505 204 24
Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity".
For additional information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Affairs, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/essity/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-essity-s-interim-report-for-quarter-1--2026,c4322445
The following files are available for download:
|
Invitation to presentation of Essity's interim report for quarter 1, 2026
|
https://news.cision.com/essity/i/quarter-1-2026-invitation,c3520327
|
Quarter 1 2026 invitation
Share this article