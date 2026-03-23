Invitation to presentation of Essity's interim report for quarter 1, 2026

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Essity

23 Mar, 2026, 07:35 GMT

STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company, Essity, will publish its interim report for quarter 1, 2026 on April 23 at approximately 07:00 CET. President and CEO Ulrika Kolsrud and Executive Vice President and CFO Fredrik Rystedt will present the interim report at a live webcast and teleconference at 09:00 CET the same day. 

Link to the live webcast and teleconference, which can also be viewed afterwards: 
https://essity.videosync.fi/2026-04-23

Contact information for conference call with the possibility to ask questions:
UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00 
USA: +1 786 697 35 01
SWE: +46 (0)8 505 204 24
Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity". 

For additional information, please contact:    
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com 
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Affairs, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com 

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https://news.cision.com/essity/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-essity-s-interim-report-for-quarter-1--2026,c4322445

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4322445/3988052.pdf

Invitation to presentation of Essity's interim report for quarter 1, 2026

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/quarter-1-2026-invitation,c3520327

Quarter 1 2026 invitation

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