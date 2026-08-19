Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's second quarter report for April - June 2026 on August 26 at 9:30 a.m. CEST

STOCKHOLM, August 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: BIOA B) will publish the company's second quarter report for April - June 2026 on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. CEST.

In conjunction with the report, BioArctic invites investors, analysts and media to a webcast (in English) on August 26 at 9:30 a.m. CEST. During the webcast, CEO Gunilla Osswald and CFO Anders Martin-Löf, together with colleagues, will present and comment on the results, followed by Q&A.

If you wish to participate via the webcast, please use the link below, where you will have the opportunity to submit written questions.

Webcast: https://bioarctic.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026/register

If you wish to ask questions verbally during the presentation, please participate via the teleconference and register using the link below. After registration, you will receive the phone numbers and a conference ID to access the call.

Teleconference: https://events.inderes.com/bioarctic/q2-report-2026/dial-in

The webcast will also be available on demand on BioArctic's corporate website after the presentation: https://www.bioarctic.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations/

This information was submitted for publication at 08:30 a.m. CEST on August 19, 2026.



For further information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson, Chief Investor Relations & Communications Officer

E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.com

Telephone: +46 704 107 180

Jenny Ljunggren, External Communications and Investor Relations Manager

E-mail: jenny.ljunggren@bioarctic.com

Telephone: +46 76 013 86 08

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi® (lecanemab) – the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter™ technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

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