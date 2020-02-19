International Coaching Federation Announces the Fourth ICF Middle East Prism Awards in Muscat, Oman

The ICF Prism Awards honor businesses and organizations with coaching programs that yield measurable positive impact

MUSCAT, Oman, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coach Federation (ICF) announced that it will hold the fourth Middle East Prism Awards at the Radisson Collection Hotel, Hormuz Grand Muscat in Muscat, Oman on the 8th of April.

ICF, the largest coaching organization in the world, sets standards of excellence for professional coaching quality, qualification and competence and confers instant credibility upon its members as much as guarantee to coaching clients. Every ICF Member represents the highest quality of professional coaching.

The exponential growth of coaching culture in the Middle East deserve the only dedicated ICF Prism award that takes place outside US on a regional level with the participation of 10 countries. It recognizes the exceptional work Middle Eastern companies undertake in integrating the highest quality of coaching delivered by ICF members and credentialed coaches as the most effective tool to cope with growing challenges and remain ahead of their competition.

Past winners have included top regional companies such as Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (Du), Bahrain Institute for Public Administration (BIPA) and Aramex. Companies are nominated by ICF members and credentialed coaches in good standing as recognition of best practices and nominees and applicants are reviewed on the four main pillars of impact, standards, strategy and sustainability.

"Since its inception in 2005, ICF's International Prism Award program has actively celebrated the best coaching practices and programs that invariably shape culture and strategic goals and create long-lasting positive results," said Magdalena Nowicka Mook, ICF CEO and Executive Director.

"After tremendous growth in the Middle East, we're very excited to host the fourth Middle East Prism Award ceremony in Muscat and shine a spotlight on the professionals and businesses that are actively fostering successful coaching cultures in the region. With today's economic climate, coaching has become an integral part of a business' sustainable growth," she added.

Committed to always raising the bar, ICF seeks to provide ongoing support to its members and credentialed coaches through monthly seminars, workshops such as coaching cafes and a constant flow of research that seeks to constantly improve and encourage best coaching practices. ICF also collaborates with industry leaders such as the Human Capital Institute (HCI) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to provide insight into the latest research data, facts and trends that shape the coaching industry such as the 2019 Global Coaching Study, which gathers insights from over 22,000 managers, leaders and professional coach practitioners.

For more details, please find the English and Arabic release and hi-res images here.

About International Coaching Federation

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the global organization for coaches and coaching. ICF is leading the future of coaching by setting high standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of trained coaching professionals across a variety of coaching disciplines. ICF is active in representing all facets of the coaching industry, including Executive, Life, Leadership, Relationship and Career Coaching. Its 35,000-plus members located in 143 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

