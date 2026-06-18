Integrated Seed, Fertiliser and Soil Health Solutions to Drive Agricultural Innovation and Sustainability Through 2032

Frost & Sullivan highlights growing demand for biological treatments, precision agriculture and regenerative farming approaches as the agricultural inputs market expands

LONDON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's latest analysis, Transforming Agricultural Productivity Through Integrated Seed, Fertiliser and Soil Health Strategies, finds that the global seed and fertiliser treatments market is projected to grow from $7.98 billion in 2025 to $11.52 billion by 2032, driven by increasing pressure on farmers to improve productivity whilst addressing climate variability, soil degradation and resource constraints. The study highlights how integrated approaches combining advanced seed treatments, fertiliser innovations and soil health solutions are becoming essential to building resilient, efficient and sustainable farming systems.

Global agriculture is facing mounting challenges, including declining soil fertility, increasing pest pressure, unpredictable weather patterns and the need to produce more food with fewer resources. Historically, growers have relied on input intensification to sustain yields, but this approach is becoming less effective due to environmental, economic and agronomic constraints. As a result, the industry is shifting towards strategies that strengthen soil resilience, optimise nutrient-use efficiency and improve crop vigour from the earliest stages of plant development. This transition is elevating the role of advanced seed coatings, biological treatments, controlled-release fertilisers, nutrient stabilisation technologies and regenerative soil management practices.

"The farming industry is facing some enormous challenges right now. But the solutions exist to help alleviate these challenges, whilst at the same time pointing to a more sustainable future for agriculture," said Brian Balmer, Practice Area Leader, Chemicals, Materials & Nutrition at Frost & Sullivan.

The adoption of integrated agronomic solutions is being accelerated by climate volatility, soil degradation and increasing pressure to improve agricultural productivity with fewer resources. In response, growers are investing in biological treatments, precision agriculture technologies and advanced nutrient-management solutions that improve crop resilience, optimise nutrient utilisation and support long-term soil health.

"Agricultural input strategies vary significantly across regions and cropping systems, with the Americas and Europe leading in the adoption of advanced precision agriculture and input management solutions, whilst progressing towards more sustainable, precision-driven systems. In contrast, major agricultural markets in Asia present strong opportunities for deeper penetration of efficiency-driven and soil health-focused solutions," said Sanika Rajeev Narkar, Research Analyst, Chemicals, Materials & Nutrition at Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan identifies significant growth opportunities in integrated biological platforms, precision agriculture technologies and regenerative farming solutions. As growers seek to improve crop performance, optimise resource utilisation and strengthen soil resilience, demand is increasing for data-driven approaches that combine biological innovation, advanced analytics and sustainable farming practices.

Transforming Agricultural Productivity Through Integrated Seed, Fertiliser and Soil Health Strategies is part of Frost & Sullivan's ongoing research examining emerging opportunities across the global agricultural inputs and soil health ecosystem. The study draws on insights from Frost & Sullivan's Seed and Fertiliser Treatments Market, Global, 2025–2032 and Opportunities from the Soil Health Megatrend, Global, 2025–2032 analyses. To claim your complimentary whitepaper, click here.

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Kristina Menzefricke

Marketing & Communications

Global Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan

kristina.menzefricke@frost.com