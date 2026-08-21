Institutional-Grade Allocation in a Single Account: BiFu's Wealth Suite Takes Shape, Bringing Managed Funds and RWA Under One Roof

HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BiFu, an all-asset trading platform, has completed the build-out of its Wealth suite, which runs on two product lines: a Wealth product line offering five funds managed by licensed asset management institutions across fixed income, gold, quantitative strategies, Hong Kong IPOs, and foreign exchange; and an RWA (real-world assets) product line that brings tokenized private-market equity on-chain, opening a category once reserved for institutions and high-net-worth investors.

These are not two separate features. They answer the same question: once a user's capital crosses a certain threshold, what else can an exchange offer?

The Industry Backdrop: RWA Is Now a $38 Billion Market

According to industry data platform RWA.xyz, as of August 2026, total on-chain RWA value stands at roughly $38 billion, total asset holders have surpassed 2 million, up more than 60% in 30 days, and asset issuers number 281.

Two numbers deserve a closer look. First, holder growth is far outpacing growth in total value: new inflows are dominated by smaller tickets, and RWA is moving from an institutional niche toward retail adoption. Second, 281 issuers against two million holders means supply remains scarce, which helps explain why leading offerings fill their subscription windows quickly.

The asset mix, however, is a reminder that RWA is not shorthand for "low risk." US Treasuries, at roughly $14.7 billion, are a conservative core holding; but commodities, private credit, equities, private equity, and alternative funds sit closer to the medium-to-high end of the risk spectrum.

BiFu's read: Treasuries and commodities solve a yield problem, but the real growth frontier lies in private equity and alternative funds, because those solve an access problem. What retail investors lack is not an extra point of yield. It is access to assets they simply cannot buy.

The Wealth Line: Five Funds, Five Distinct Sources of Return

BiFu's Wealth product line currently hosts five funds, all rated Medium Risk, whose underlying assets do not overlap: a compact allocation shelf rather than a product list.

FX Stable Return Fund: expected annualized rate of return of 8.00% to 10.00%, a 365-day offering cycle, initial investment of 10,000 USDT, and a subscription quota of 5,000,000 USDT. The fund invests in a master fund established by Trivesta Group in the Cayman Islands, managed through foreign exchange (FX) and precious metals (including gold) trading strategies within an established risk management framework focused on controlling volatility and drawdowns.

Gold Spot Enhanced Fund: It adopts a classic strategy of "gold spot base holdings + dynamic option yield enhancement (e.g., covered calls)", capturing gold's long-term appreciation Beta through spot positions while earning option premium Alpha during market consolidation. Managed by Duxton Asset Management.

Ark One Quantitative Fund: expected annualized rate of return of 15.00%, a 365-day cycle, initial investment of 20,000 USDT, a quota of 5,000,000 USDT, and recruitment progress of 69.85%. The only fund with digital assets as the underlying, it is an arbitrage yield-enhanced quantitative fund of funds combining "steady arbitrage + flexible timing enhancement" to navigate bull and bear cycles. Primary manager Wellspring Asset Management holds a BVI Approved Manager license, with over 7 years of crypto quantitative experience and historical AUM exceeding USD 140 million; Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (Singapore) acts as co-manager.

Stable Yield Fixed Income Fund: expected annualized rate of return of 7.00%, a 180-day cycle, initial investment of 5,000 USDT, a quota of 5,000,000 USDT, and recruitment progress of 75.39%. The only six-month product, it adopts the MAS-regulated VCC structure and invests in supply chain finance assets with a real trade background, targeting counter-cyclical industries such as packaging, plastics, and deep processing of agricultural products. Duxton Asset Management is primary manager, with Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (Singapore) as co-manager.

HKEX Anchor Investment Flagship Fund: expected annualized rate of return of 15.00%, a 365-day cycle, initial investment of 10,000 USDT, a quota of 5,000,000 USDT, and recruitment progress of 56.92%. Managed by Duxton Asset Management, it directly participates in the offline anchor placement of high-quality unicorn IPOs on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), capturing initial offering dividends while avoiding long-term secondary market volatility.

The shelf has a clear layered design: fixed income, FX, Hong Kong IPOs, gold, and crypto quant each contribute a distinct return stream, with entry points tiered from 1,000 to 20,000 USDT.

All product information is drawn from BiFu's public website and does not constitute investment advice or any promise of returns. Expected annualized rates are projections, not guarantees; past performance is not indicative of future results, and investments involve the risk of principal loss.

The Manager Lineup: A Licensed Roster Rarely Seen in Crypto Wealth Products

Duxton Asset Management, founded in 2009, is dually regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS, holding a CMS license) and Australia's ASIC. Its core team originated from the Asset Management division of Deutsche Bank, with 17 years in cross-border investment and wealth management. Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (Singapore) is a holding subsidiary of a large comprehensive securities firm directly under China Investment Corporation (CIC) and Central Huijin. Wellspring Asset Management holds a BVI Approved Manager license and specializes in digital asset quantitative hedging. Trivesta Group covers the FX and precious metals mandate and issues two equity projects on the RWA line.

Under BiFu's roadmap, the Wealth suite will operate as an open venue: the platform provides the compliance rails, user base, and settlement infrastructure, and invites additional licensed asset managers to issue products and assets.

The RWA Line: Turning Private-Market Tickets into Stablecoin-Sized Shares

BiFu's RWA Project List currently features three investable projects, all structured as funds and rated Medium Risk:

StepFun Equity Project: initial investment of $15,000, issued by Trivesta Group, scale upper limit of $5,000,000, recruitment progress 56.91%. It invests in the Pre-IPO equity of StepFun, a leading unicorn in China's Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) sector, standing in the domestic first tier for multi-modal large model technology.

Sunrise Equity Project: initial investment of $20,000, also issued by Trivesta Group, scale upper limit of $5,000,000, recruitment progress 41.65%. It invests in Sunrise, a scarce target in China's AI computing infrastructure sector focused on the independent R&D of dedicated GPUs for large model inference.

Musk Unicorn Opportunities Fund: initial investment of $50,000, managed by Duxton Asset Management, scale upper limit of $10,000,000, now marked Fundraising Closed. A Pre-IPO unicorn opportunities fund holds scarce equity of pre-listing tech giants through a compliant fund structure.

All three are private-market equity that ordinary investors can barely reach through traditional channels. This is where RWA delivers its most tangible value: allocations that once started at a million dollars compress to $15,000 to $50,000, subscribable in stablecoins. It converts what people could not buy into products they can hold by the share. Private-market equity remains medium-to-high risk, and expected annualization figures do not constitute any guarantee of returns.

For Asset Issuers: BiFu's Next Phase

RWA is a two-sided market. BiFu has laid out the path it will offer asset issuers going forward, in three steps: asset tokenization, market trading, and investment allocation. Projects move from application through compliance structuring to token issuance; tokens then list, connect to liquidity, and open to global investors, who allocate in stablecoins and can exit through the secondary market.

BiFu's support spans compliance architecture, smart contracts, and full-cycle issuance services, underpinned by partner law firms, auditors, and custodians. For asset owners, fundraising and liquidity get solved together: a tokenized issuance creates a continuously tradable market the moment the raise completes.

The Second Half for Exchanges Is a Contest of Asset Supply

As the industry settles into a battle for existing users, pure trading-efficiency gains yield less and less. BiFu's Wealth suite points to a different path: the core competency of an exchange is shifting from matching trades to organizing assets. Whoever can source assets others cannot, and package institutional-grade structures into retail-accessible shares, will keep the users with the largest balances.

Users still need only one account. What that account can hold is expanding from crypto to gold, foreign exchange, supply chain finance, Hong Kong IPOs, and private-market equity.

About BiFu

BiFu is a next-generation all-asset trading platform connecting trading, assets, and future markets. Through a unified account system, BiFu offers crypto derivatives, FX CFDs, tokenized stocks and RWA, prediction markets, Earn, and copy trading.

One Account, Trade the World.