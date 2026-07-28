Instacart's Smart Trolleys are Now Available at Morrisons Preston in the UK

Launching in Preston, Morrisons is the first UK retailer to deploy Instacart's AI-powered Caper smart trolleys

SAN FRANCISCO and BRADFORD, England, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, and Morrisons, one of the UK's largest supermarket chains, today launched Caper smart trolleys at Morrisons' Preston supermarket, marking Instacart's first retail partnership in the UK for its AI-powered smart trolley. Caper smart trolleys bring the convenience and intelligence of online shopping directly into the store, and the launch comes as consumers increasingly seek technology that helps them shop more efficiently, stay on budget, and rediscover the joy of browsing the aisles.

Launching in Preston, Morrisons is the first UK retailer to deploy Instacart’s AI-powered Caper smart trolleys. The trolley's touchscreen displays a running basket total to help customers stay on budget, makes relevant product recommendations, and enables shoppers to scan their Morrisons More Card to instantly access loyalty savings and promotions throughout their shop.

Caper smart trolleys automatically recognise items as they are placed in the trolley, including weighing fresh produce on the spot. Customers can bag items as they shop, saving time throughout the trip and making checkout quicker and easier. The trolley's touchscreen displays a running basket total to help customers stay on budget, makes relevant product recommendations, and enables shoppers to scan their Morrisons More Card to instantly access loyalty savings and promotions throughout their shop. At the end of their trip, customers simply scan the barcode displayed on the trolley's screen at a dedicated Caper checkout lane to complete payment.

"Caper smart trolleys represent a new era for in-store grocery shopping - one where the physical store is as intelligent and personalised as the best online experience," said David McIntosh, Chief Connected Stores Officer at Instacart. "Customers want technology that helps them stay on budget and discover products they love, and Caper smart trolleys deliver both, directly in the aisle. We're proud to bring this to the UK for the first time through our partnership with Morrisons, who share our belief that technology should make the weekly shop not just easier, but genuinely more enjoyable."

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we're always looking for ways to make their weekly shop easier, more rewarding, and more enjoyable, to give them more reasons to shop at Morrisons," said Gordon Macpherson, Productivity Director at Morrisons. "Caper smart trolleys do exactly that, giving customers real-time visibility of their spending, instant access to their More Card savings, and a more seamless experience in the aisle. We're proud to be the first UK retailer to bring this technology to our customers, and we look forward to seeing how shoppers in Preston and across Lancashire respond to this innovative new trolley in this in-store trial."

According to new research from Researchscape International on behalf of Instacart, 54% of UK consumers say they enjoy discovering products they were not originally looking for - yet the weekly shop is often done on "autopilot." Caper smart trolleys are designed to change that, highlighting relevant deals and recommendations that help customers find new products as they browse. At the same time, 53% of UK consumers say they have passed on groceries because they were unsure they could afford them, and 46% cite loyalty programmes as their preferred budgeting tool. Caper smart trolleys help shoppers discover new products, stay on budget, and make the most of their More Card savings.

Caper smart trolleys are now live in more than 100 cities across the US and Australia with Kroger, Wakefern Food Corp., Schnucks, Coles, and more. Customer reception has been notably strong, with NPS scores above 70 at rolled-out locations, in line with some of the world's most loved brands.

Caper smart trolleys are part of Instacart's Connected Stores suite of technologies, built to help grocers bridge the online and in-store shopping experience.

To learn more about Instacart's Caper smart trolleys and Connected Stores, visit

https://company.instacart.eu/enterprise-platform/connected-stores

To learn more about Morrisons, visit https://www.morrisons.com/

About Instacart

Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners – representing nearly 100,000 stores – to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust, while creating flexible earning opportunities for shoppers. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers ecommerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI offerings, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About Morrisons

Morrisons has a rich history that dates back to 1899 when William Morrison first opened an egg and butter stall in Bradford. 125 years on, customers continue to enjoy our great quality British food and our Market Street heritage is clear to see in our c. 500 stores where skilled colleagues such as our butchers, fishmongers and bakers proudly make and serve fresh food every day.

As well as our supermarkets, we also have around 1,700 Morrisons Daily convenience stores - around 700 of which are franchise stores - and an online delivery service where our customers can order their groceries from the comfort of their own home. Our Morrisons Now service delivers in a maximum of 60 minutes and is in more than 400 stores, and our partners include Amazon, Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

We have a strategic partnership with Myton Food Group, packing and processing fresh meats and fish, savoury and sweet pies, fruit and veg, flower bouquets and more across 15 sites. Our unique relationship means we're proud to be British farming's single biggest direct supermarket customer.

Our wholesaler business serves customers across the UK and further afield through our extensive network of national and regional distribution depots.

Morrisons employs around 95,000 colleagues.

For more information please visit www.morrisons-corporate.com