Insitu Pacific, Nova Systems team up for Australian-led LAND 129 solution

"Insitu Pacific's experienced Australian team and our AS9100D certification underpin the delivery of a fully compliant and documented system," said Andrew Duggan, Managing Director, Insitu Pacific. "Our solution is further strengthened by Nova Systems as acknowledged Australian experts in working through all the engineering and testing steps necessary to deliver complex UAS to the ADF. They will bring this extensive experience and expertise to bear as part of Insitu Pacific's LAND 129 solution for Army," Duggan said.

As one of the key Australian industry partners to form part of the comprehensive Insitu Pacific UAS offering to Army, Nova Systems is a sovereign partner and key contributor to the defence and security of Australia. For over 20 years, Nova Systems has been a trusted provider to the Australian Defence Force in the development and delivery of test, evaluation, certification and systems assurance, capabilities critical to Defence.

"Nova Systems brings the right mix of engineering and next-gen technical skills to the Insitu Pacific LAND 129 Team," said Peter Tippner, General Manager Aerospace and Surveillance, Nova Systems. "Our team of expert engineers has an in-depth understanding of the customer's requirements, based on their experience with Shadow 200, and ADF UAS capabilities since 2008. Our proven ability to integrate complex systems into the Australian Defence Force within acquisition projects such as AIR7000 Phase 1B Triton and AIR7003 Armed UAS capability, ensures that full operational capability can be achieved rapidly, with minimal risk."

Army's goals for capability procurement under LAND 129 include requirements to ensure that the UAS delivered are flexibly able to operate in Commercial airspace in Australia or overseas on deployment. This drives a focus on providing proven systems with extensive testing data and technical detail to enable the work necessary with Defence and Civil regulators to support these type of operations.

"The suppliers and partners we've assembled set the foundation for long-term Australian industry capability growth. Insitu Pacific is the local, established and low-risk Tactical UAS partner for the Commonwealth, and we're ready to deliver, grow and sustain the next generation of Army Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems," Duggan said.

About Insitu Pacific

Insitu Pacific was established in 2009 as a division of Insitu Inc and serves defence customers across the Asia-Pacific region and global commercial customers. To date, Insitu systems have accumulated more than 1.3 million flight hours. Insitu Pacific is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company.

