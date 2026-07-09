Inside Luciano Darderi's Rise: sweat, consistency - and avocado

Avocado is no longer just a trend, for Luciano Darderi, it's a competitive edge. As the Italian rising star gears up for the grass-court season, the World Avocado Organisation shines a spotlight on avocado as part of his demanding sporting routine and active lifestyle.

LONDON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In elite sport, what happens before a player steps onto the court can be just as decisive as the match itself. Behind every tournament are hours of training, discipline, recovery and daily choices, including nutrition that supports the physical and mental demands of competition. In this context, the World Avocado Organisation (WAO) is collaborating with Italian tennis player Luciano Darderi to offer a closer look at the habits behind his preparation throughout the grass-court season. Among the daily choices that form part of his routine is one food that has become a constant: avocado. The collaboration highlights the practical role avocado can play in the diet of an elite athlete as one of Italy's fastest-rising names continues his journey on the global tennis stage.

World Avocado Organisation collaborates with Luciano Darderi

At 24, Darderi represents a new generation of athletes who take a broader view of high performance, in which training, recovery, nutrition and wellbeing are all part of the same equation. His approach reflects the way many Gen Z sports figures understand success today, not only as discipline and results, but as balance, consistency and habits that can be sustained on and off the court.

Born in Villa Gesell, Argentina, and developed as a player in Italy, Darderi's career has been shaped by two countries and a clear commitment to professional tennis from a young age. Now competing at the highest level of the ATP Tour, the 24-year-old has built his career through early dedication, international experience and rapid progress in recent seasons. Today, ranked No. 16 in the ATP rankings and with five ATP titles to his name, he is establishing himself as one of the most promising players on the global tennis stage.

"I return to London with more confidence and more experience. Wimbledon is the tournament every child dreams of playing, and knowing that I have already played important matches on these courts really motivates me. Today, I am number 16 in the ATP rankings, and this is my third year on the tour, a journey that has allowed me to grow a lot both as a player and as a person. The goal is to keep improving, enjoy every match and try to go even further than last year," explains Luciano Darderi.

Over the past two years, his rise has been especially striking. A semi-finalist at the Rome Masters 1000, a round-of-16 player at the Australian Open and winner of the ATP 250 in Santiago de Chile, Darderi is going through one of the strongest moments of his career. And, as he himself acknowledges, that growth has also been accompanied by important changes off the court.

"In the last two years, my development has been the result of a lot of hard work and some important decisions. I have always trained hard with my father, with intense sessions that have taught me discipline and sacrifice. I changed rackets, which has allowed me to feel better on court, and I have paid more attention to nutrition, incorporating more fruit and vegetables, such as avocado, and reducing my consumption of sweets, which have always been one of my guilty pleasures. These are small details that, together, have made the difference," says the tennis player.

The collaboration between WAO and Luciano focuses not only on sporting performance, but also on everything that makes it possible: daily preparation, recovery and the habits that help sustain long-term effort.

"I think the public does not see how much work happens off the court. To arrive ready for Wimbledon, you have to take care of every detail: training, recovery, studying your opponents and, above all, nutrition. Following a proper diet, including vitamins and minerals when necessary, is essential to arrive at the tournament in the best possible shape and with the right energy to face such demanding matches," says Darderi.

Within that routine, avocado naturally has a place, thanks to its versatility and how easy it is to include it at different moments of the day, from breakfast to meals before or after training.

"Nutrition plays a fundamental role. It helps me have energy during training sessions and matches, and to recover faster. For breakfast, I usually have avocado and toast, together with scrambled eggs and ham; it is a balanced meal that gives me everything I need to start the day," he explains.

Avocado fits naturally into Luciano's breakfast, because it is easy to combine with everyday foods such as toast and eggs, while adding creaminess, flavour and nutritional value. Avocado's combination of fibre and healthy fats can help support satiety ahead of training or competition. As a source of monounsaturated fats, fibre, vitamins, minerals such as potassium, and antioxidants, it is also a practical food for athletes and active people looking to support energy, recovery and the body's natural response to inflammation after physical effort.

In addition, avocado has become one of the essential foods in Luciano's routine, not only because of its nutritional profile but also because of its versatility and how easily it can be incorporated at different times of the day. "It is a very versatile food: I like to add a drizzle of olive oil to enhance its flavour, but it is also delicious just as it is," explains the tennis player.

"Avocado has become a regular part of my diet. It is an excellent ally for people who practise sport, as it provides healthy fats, is versatile, satisfies appetite, fits well into a balanced diet and can easily be included before or after training. It is also a source of potassium. What I value most is its practicality and the fact that it goes easily with many meals throughout the day," he adds.

For the Italian player, this is precisely one of the keys to his current preparation: understanding that taking care of yourself does not mean living through restriction, but rather finding sustainable habits that help you perform better.

"Nowadays, to reach the highest level, it is not enough to train a lot: you have to take care of every aspect, from recovery to sleep, as well as nutrition. Eating healthily is fundamental, but I also think it is important to find a balance and be able to enjoy what you do, without feeling like every choice means giving something up. It is the small everyday details that, in the end, make the difference," he says.

Through this collaboration, the World Avocado Organisation highlights how the same food that fuels elite athletes can also have a place in everyday life, as practical, versatile and nutrient-dense food, helping people stay active, eat well and enjoy a balanced lifestyle.

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