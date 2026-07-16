Insect Feed Market Accelerates Sustainable Protein Transition as Alternative Feed Demand Surges | CAGR 15.4% | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global insect feed market is growing rapidly and is expected to be valued at US$ 3.1 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 8.4 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being driven by increasing regulatory approvals for insect protein in animal feed, rising pressure to reduce dependence on fishmeal and soybean meal, and growing investments in circular agriculture. Black Soldier Fly larvae have become the industry's preferred commercial species due to their ability to convert organic waste into high-quality protein while requiring significantly less land, water, and greenhouse gas emissions than conventional protein production.

Regulatory Support and Sustainability Goals Drive Commercial Adoption

Government approvals across Europe and other major agricultural economies have become the strongest catalyst for the insect feed market. Regulatory changes allowing insect-derived processed animal proteins in aquaculture, poultry, and pig feed have opened new commercial opportunities for producers while increasing confidence among feed manufacturers.

The European Union has played a leading role through regulations permitting approved insect species in aquafeed and livestock feed, creating one of the world's most advanced regulatory environments for insect protein commercialization. These approvals have encouraged significant investment in industrial-scale production facilities across France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.

Growing concerns regarding overfishing, volatile fishmeal prices, and the environmental footprint of soybean cultivation are also encouraging feed producers to diversify protein sources. Black Soldier Fly larvae offer an efficient solution by converting food waste and agricultural by-products into valuable feed ingredients while supporting circular economy objectives.

Beyond Europe, countries including Canada, the United States, Japan, and several Southeast Asian nations are gradually expanding regulatory acceptance of insect-based feed ingredients. This broader policy support is expected to accelerate commercialization and encourage greater participation from large agribusiness companies seeking sustainable feed alternatives.

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Key Highlights

The global insect feed market is projected to grow from US$ 3.1 billion in 2026 to US$ 8.4 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 15.4%.

Europe is expected to account for approximately 31% of the market share, supported by favorable regulations and established commercial insect protein producers.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, driven by expanding aquaculture production, rising livestock feed demand, and increasing investments in sustainable agriculture.

Black Soldier Fly (BSF) larvae dominate the market with approximately 46% share, owing to their superior bioconversion efficiency and broad regulatory acceptance.

Silkworm pupae meal is expected to register the highest growth through 2033, supported by abundant raw material availability and growing adoption across Asian feed markets.

Aquaculture Industry Creates Significant Growth Opportunities

The rapid expansion of global aquaculture continues to generate strong demand for alternative protein ingredients, making the sector the largest application for insect feed. Fish producers are actively seeking sustainable replacements for fishmeal as production volumes increase and environmental concerns intensify.

According to international food and agriculture agencies, global aquaculture production continues to expand steadily to meet rising seafood consumption. Black Soldier Fly larvae meal offers protein and lipid profiles that closely resemble conventional fishmeal, enabling feed manufacturers to maintain fish growth performance while reducing dependence on marine resources.

Commercial-scale producers are increasingly signing long-term supply agreements with aquaculture feed manufacturers across Europe and Asia. These partnerships validate insect protein as a commercially viable ingredient capable of supporting large-scale aquaculture production.

Technological improvements in automated insect farming, climate-controlled production systems, and waste management are also improving production efficiency and helping manufacturers reduce operating costs. As facilities scale further, insect meal is expected to become increasingly competitive with conventional protein sources across multiple livestock applications.

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Key Highlight: Innovafeed Secures €51 Million to Accelerate Commercial Insect Feed Production (2026)

A significant development in the Insect Feed Market came in June 2026, when Innovafeed raised €51 million (US$59 million) to support the next phase of its growth after completing the industrialization of its Black Soldier Fly production platform. The funding, backed by existing shareholders including Creadev, QIA, Temasek, FFC, ABC Impact, and ADM, will be used to accelerate commercial deployment, strengthen production capabilities, and optimize operations at the company's Nesle, France facility.

As part of this transition, Innovafeed is consolidating its activities around its fully operational Nesle production site, which has become the company's commercial manufacturing hub. Since its previous funding round in 2022, the facility has increased production volumes tenfold, reduced production costs by a factor of seven, and produced more than 15,000 tons of insect protein and oil. The company stated that the site has reached full industrial scale, enabling commercial production of insect-based ingredients for aquaculture and pet food markets.

Innovafeed also announced a strategic reorganization to focus on commercial development and operational excellence. The company plans to integrate zootechnical R&D activities into the Nesle site while directing new investments toward expanding its Hilucia™ product portfolio, developing new product applications, and increasing manufacturing performance and capacity. According to the company, revenues have doubled annually through partnerships with customers in aquaculture and pet food, reflecting growing demand for insect-derived functional ingredients.

Segmentation Insights: Black Soldier Fly Larvae Lead While Silkworm Pupae Meal Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Product Segment

Fly larvae, led by Black Soldier Fly (BSF) larvae (Hermetia illucens), account for approximately 46% of market share, making them the dominant product segment due to their high bioconversion efficiency, ability to utilize diverse organic waste streams, rapid production cycles, and proven performance across aquaculture, poultry, and pig feed applications. Extensive safety evaluations by EFSA and industry validation from IPIFF have further strengthened commercial adoption across Europe. Meanwhile, silkworm pupae meal is projected to be the fastest-growing product segment through 2033, supported by abundant silk industry by-products in Asia, favorable amino acid composition, and increasing use in poultry and aquaculture feed formulations. The continued expansion of industrial-scale BSF facilities by companies such as Innovafeed and Protix, alongside rising investments in alternative insect species, is broadening product portfolios and accelerating innovation across the insect feed industry.

Regional Insights: Europe Leads While Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

Europe accounts for approximately 31% of the global insect feed market, supported by the world's most comprehensive regulatory framework, strong sustainability policies, and the presence of major commercial producers including Innovafeed, Protix, and Ynsect. Countries such as France and the Netherlands continue to attract investment in industrial insect farming through supportive environmental regulations and circular economy initiatives.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. China's massive aquaculture industry, expanding livestock production, abundant agricultural by-products, and increasing government support for sustainable agriculture are creating strong opportunities for insect protein manufacturers. India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand are also emerging as important growth markets due to rapidly expanding aquaculture production and rising demand for alternative feed proteins.

North America continues to strengthen its position through increasing investment in sustainable animal nutrition, growing commercialization of insect-based pet food ingredients, and expanding regulatory acceptance. Europe remains the technology and production leader, while Asia Pacific is expected to become the fastest-expanding manufacturing and consumption hub over the coming decade.

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Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading companies include Innovafeed, Protix, Ynsect, Entobel, Nutrition Technologies, AgriProtein, EnviroFlight, Hexafly, Beta Hatch, and nextProtein.

Innovafeed continues expanding industrial-scale Black Soldier Fly production through strategic partnerships with global agribusiness companies, including ADM, to strengthen commercial supply capacity.

Protix focuses on vertically integrated production and long-term supply agreements with aquaculture and pet food manufacturers while expanding international operations.

Ynsect continues investing in large-scale mealworm protein production supported by advanced automation technologies and sustainable farming practices.

Entobel and Nutrition Technologies are strengthening their presence across Southeast Asia by developing regional production facilities that utilize locally available agricultural by-products for insect cultivation.

Across the industry, leading manufacturers continue prioritizing production scale-up, automation, regulatory compliance, strategic partnerships, and circular economy business models to improve production efficiency and accelerate commercial adoption of insect-derived feed ingredients.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Fly Larvae

Silkworms

Cicadas

Others

By Application

Aquaculture

Pig Nutrition

Poultry Nutrition

Dairy Nutrition

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

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