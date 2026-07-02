Innoscience Secures Removal of Court-Enjoined Infineon GaN Products from Display at electronica China 2026

SHANGHAI, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infineon Technologies was forced to remove certain gallium nitride (GaN) products from its exhibition booth at electronica China 2026 after the products were identified by Innoscience as being subject to a Chinese court injunction prohibiting their sale, offer for sale, and importation in mainland China. The removal took place during the exhibition following intervention by the on-site intellectual property dispute mediation authorities.

Court Previously Found Patent Infringement and Issued Immediate Injunction

The dispute stems from patent litigation initiated by Innoscience in late 2024 before the Suzhou Intermediate People's Court against Infineon Technologies (China) Co., Ltd., Infineon Technologies (Wuxi) Co., Ltd., and related distributors, alleging infringement of two core GaN invention patents.

On May 27, 2026, the Suzhou Intermediate People's Court issued its first-instance judgment, finding that Infineon had infringed Innoscience's two invention patents covering GaN technology. The court ordered Infineon to immediately cease the sale, offer for sale, and importation of the infringing products and awarded Innoscience RMB 10 million in damages.

At the same time, the court issued two preliminary injunctions requiring the immediate suspension of the sale, offer for sale, and importation of the accused products pending the final effectiveness of the judgment.

China's Supreme People's Court Upheld the Injunction

Infineon subsequently applied to the Supreme People's Court of China for reconsideration of the preliminary injunctions.

On June 12, 2026, the Supreme People's Court rejected Infineon's applications in their entirety and upheld the injunctions issued by the Suzhou Intermediate People's Court.

As a result, the injunctions remain in full force, and the relevant GaN products covered by the court orders are prohibited from being sold, offered for sale, or imported into mainland China. Under the applicable legal procedures, the Supreme People's Court's reconsideration decision is final.

Court-Enjoined Products Displayed at electronica China

Less than three weeks after the Supreme People's Court upheld the injunctions, Infineon displayed GaN products covered by the court orders at electronica China, which opened in Shanghai on July 1, 2026.

After identifying the products at the exhibition, Innoscience submitted a complaint to the on-site representatives of the Shanghai Pudong Intellectual Property Dispute People's Mediation Committee, requesting that the products be removed from display.

Following a review of the judicial decisions, hearing submissions from both parties, and conducting an on-site inspection of the booth, the mediation personnel supported Innoscience's request. Infineon subsequently removed the relevant products from display during the exhibition.

Respect for Judicial Decisions and Intellectual Property Rights

Innoscience stated that, as a global semiconductor company operating extensively in China, Infineon is expected to comply with applicable Chinese laws and judicial decisions.

The exhibition of products covered by effective court injunctions, after both the first-instance court and the Supreme People's Court had ruled on the matter, underscores the importance of respecting judicial decisions and intellectual property rights.

Innoscience reaffirmed its commitment to protecting its proprietary GaN technologies and enforcing its intellectual property rights through legal channels worldwide.