Innocan Pharma LPT-CBD is featured in Pain Medicine News

The article highlights expert discussion presented at PAINWeek 2025 regarding Innocan's LPT-CBD. LPT-CBD is designed to enable prolonged CBD release into the bloodstream, enhance bioavailability, and support once-monthly subcutaneous administration. The article favorably emphasizes the platform's advantages to overcome key delivery limitations associated with conventional oral pain relief drugs, particularly oral CBD, including first-pass liver metabolism, variable absorption, and patient adherence to frequent dosing schedules.

The feature includes commentary from pain management and pharmacology experts Joseph V. Pergolizzi Jr., M.D., a senior partner at Naples Anesthesia and Pain Associates and a member of Innocan's advisory board, and Robert Raffa, Ph.D., an adjunct professor at the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy and professor emeritus at Temple University in Philadelphia, who discussed the potential value of the technology in expanding treatment options for patients and healthcare providers.

"This type of third-party recognition from top clinician leaders in the field of pain is important," said Iris Bincovich, Chief Executive Officer of Innocan. "It reinforces the clinical relevance of our innovative CBD delivery system, which enhance CBD's therapeutic potential and broaden its applications. "We believe LPT-CBD will provide alternative to opioids and play an important role in improving treatment convenience, consistency of exposure, and the overall patient experience in chronic pain management".

About Innocan:

Innocan is an innovator in the pharmaceuticals and wellness sectors. In the pharmaceuticals sector, Innocan developed a CBD-loaded liposome drug delivery platform with exact dosing, prolonged and controlled release of synthetic CBD for non-opioid pain management. In the wellness sector, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of high-performance self-care and beauty products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan carries on business through its 60% owned subsidiary, BI Sky Global Ltd., which focuses on advanced, targeted online sales.

www.innocanpharma.com

Contact Information:

For Innocan Pharma Corporation:

Iris Bincovich, CEO

+1 5162104025

+972-54-3012842

+442037699377

info@innocanpharma.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, LPT-CBD's potential to improve treatment and overall patient experience in chronic pain management, is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Innocan's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Innocan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the anticipated benefits of the products, satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and satisfactory completion of production and distribution arrangements.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: global and local (national) economic, political, market and business conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities; and potential disruption of relationships with suppliers, manufacturers, customers, business partners and competitors. There are also risks that are inherent in the nature of product distribution, including import/export matters and the failure to obtain any required regulatory and other approvals (or to do so in a timely manner). The anticipated timeline for entry to markets may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary regulatory requirements, or the need for additional time to conclude and/or satisfy the manufacturing and distribution arrangements. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Innocan can be found in Innocan's public reports and filings which are available under Innocan's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. Innocan does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

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