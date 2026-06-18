Informa Markets & MCH Group join forces to create a new international stage: Basilia Jewellery & Watch Fair | April 2027

Where Asia meets Europe – A destination in tune with today's Jewellery, Gem and Watch industries

BASEL, Switzerland, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets and MCH Group – two of the world's powerhouses in global trade events – are collaborating for the first time. Informa Markets operates the world's leading B2B network for the jewellery industry and organises flagship events including JGW (Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong). MCH Group brings over a century of experience and has created some of the world's most influential cultural platforms, including Art Basel.

Together, they are creating Basilia Jewellery & Watch Fair: A new international stage where Asia, Europe and the wider global industry come together. It's a place where new connections are forged, where industrial and commercial ecosystems converge annually and where the jewellery and watch industries have an intercontinental gathering designed around their current realities and needs.

Basilia will debut in Basel in April 2027.

Bridging the structural gap between Asian supply and European demand

The inaugural edition of Basilia will be held in Hall 2 of Messe Basel and will bring together more than 400 exhibitors. Manufacturers, designers, brands, retailers, wholesalers, distributors and sourcing specialists will gather to explore new opportunities, expand their networks and forge strategic partnerships.

By bringing participants from Asia, Europe and other key international markets under one roof, Basilia provides a dedicated platform for sourcing and commercial exchange. The event is designed to facilitate connections across the value chain, enabling companies to identify new opportunities, strengthen existing relationships and engage with partners from different regions and markets.

Basilia is not a fair that homogenises – it celebrates distinct cultural identities

Rather than imposing a uniform presentation model, Basilia is conceived as a city, structured to accommodate the diversity of its international exhibitors. Its concept reflects the distinct identities and cultural backgrounds that contribute to the global jewellery, gemstone and watch industries. The show will come to life through a series of immersive districts and neighbourhoods: Jewellery Neighbourhoods, Diamond & Gem Districts, Watch Valleys, European Districts, a Swiss District, a Tech Hub and other dedicated spaces. Each will reflect the energy, character and identity of the world's leading centres of creation, production and trade. Every district has its own personality. Every turn will bring a new discovery.

Basel: A natural meeting point connecting Asia, Europe and beyond

Located at the heart of Europe and well connected to major international markets, Basel provides the accessibility, infrastructure and accommodation capacity required for an event of this scale. Messe Basel offers one of Europe's most advanced exhibition venues. Local authorities are supporting the initiative. Hotels have committed the accommodation capacity needed to support its long-term growth. Restaurants and tourism stakeholders are also mobilising to welcome the international community, including a significant influx of visitors from Asia.

Margaret Ma Connolly, President and CEO of Informa Markets in Asia, says, "Partnering with MCH Group was a natural choice. Both of our organisations are leaders in creating platforms where business thrives and meaningful connections are made. Together, we are building a global event that responds to the industry's evolving needs while celebrating the diversity that makes it so dynamic."

Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets, adds: "We go where the market needs us most and where we can create genuine value. Sourcing has never been more complex. Buyers are looking for trusted partners who truly understand the challenges they face. Basilia bridges that gap by directly connecting buyers with specialised suppliers who bring authentic expertise and fresh perspectives. This is particularly important as we now serve a far broader and more diverse audience – from independent retailers to emerging markets across Europe and beyond."

Andrea Zappia, CEO ad interim of MCH Group, comments: "Basilia is a platform designed around the future of the jewellery and watch industries and their evolving needs. By combining Informa Markets' global reach and deep understanding of the industrial ecosystem with MCH Group's expertise in creating world-class event platforms, we are establishing in Basel a new kind of international stage – one conceived from the outset to connect supply and demand across continents. Together, we bring the scale, expertise and credibility required to build something truly global from day one. We are excited about what we are building together."

And because a business platform thrives on ideas as much as it does on opportunities, knowledge sharing will be a defining feature of the event. Seminars, panel discussions and expert-led conferences will punctuate four days of networking, dialogue and industry exchange.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Informa Markets' Jewellery Portfolio

Informa Markets' global jewellery vertical, Informa Markets Jewellery, offers in-person and web-based sourcing experiences, digital solutions and dedicated B2B platforms that bring international buyers and quality sellers together in the fine jewellery, gemstone, and fashion jewellery and accessories markets.

Our resources, industry experience, influence and focus as a partner are enhanced by our global jewellery portfolio consisting of fairs and events in key cities; a powerful digital platform – JewelleryNet; a dedicated Jewellery Media team, led by flagship publication, JNA; an education-based programme – Jewellery & Gem Knowledge Community, and the industry's most prestigious awards programme – Jewellery World Awards (JWA). Visit our website (https://imjewellery.jewellerynet.com) for more information.

About MCH Group

MCH Group, headquartered in Basel (Switzerland), is a globally active experience marketing company with a comprehensive network of services for global clients. Its core business includes unique community platforms such as the Art Basel shows in Basel, Hong Kong, Paris, and Miami Beach, as well as major national exhibitions such as Swissbau and Giardina. The Live Marketing Solutions division, with the brands MCH Global, MC2, and Expomobilia, offers individual experience marketing solutions from strategy to creation and implementation. MCH Group also operates the Basel Exhibition and Congress Center and Messe Zürich. The company employs over 800 people, around half of them in Switzerland and the USA.