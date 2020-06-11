INFINOX Unveil Metatrader 5 Into Its Platform Offering

NASSAU, Bahamas, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INFINOX has announced today that the MetaTrader 5 trading platform is now available for clients to use in order to trade a wide range of assets.

The MT5 platform addition is being rolled out across its global offices meaning its clients from around the world will be able to enjoy the vast number of features available to trade with.

MT5 is the newest addition to the MetaTrader product suite and will allow clients to trade forex pairs, commodities, indices, futures and equities including well known corporation stocks such as Facebook and Apple.

INFINOX have recognised the multi-asset platform will give its clients the professional edge, introducing a host of institutional trading tools including:

Being able to trade over 21 different timeframes

A built economic calendar delivering news from around the world which may impact the markets

Enabling clients to utilise 9 different order types

Accessing Depth of Market features

Metatrader 5 can also be accessed from both desktop and mobile devices meaning clients can stay connected from wherever they are.

INFINOX commented:

"INFINOX prides itself on providing a premium client service and a range of trading tools across a multi-asset range. Adding the MT5 platform to our product offering continues our commitment to providing our existing and new clients with cutting edge technology in order to trade the financial markets."

The MetaTrader 5 platform is available now via its website:

https://www.infinox.bs/en/platforms/metatrader-5/

