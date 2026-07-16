Infinix Unveils HOT 70 Pro 5G: More Expressive, More Interactive, More Pro

Positioned as the Icon of Playful AI Versatility & Reliability, HOT 70 Pro 5G is designed to feel both personal and practical. Its color-changing finishes and interactive features give users new ways to express themselves, while intuitive AI and dependable performance help them stay creative, productive, and connected. Ever-changing, ever-shining — HOT 70 Pro 5G is built for a generation ready to express more and take on more.

A Design That Changes with the Moment

The HOT 70 Series is designed to stand out. While HOT 70 brought a bold, playful energy through the signature Thermo Orange, HOT 70 Pro 5G expands the series with four unique finishes that respond to their surroundings in different ways. From color shifts triggered by temperature and light to textures that reveal movement and depth, the design offers more than a fixed look. At 7.85mm[1] slim and 204g light, with the soft-touch Baby-Smooth Finish, it remains comfortable and easy to carry throughout the day.

As the signature finish of the HOT 70 Series, Thermo Orange makes color something users can actively play with. Its Dual-way Thermo Sensing Skin deepens into a saturated Quiet Orange below 0°C and shifts to a lighter tone of Playful Orange at around 65°C. When the back panel is in Quiet Orange, users can apply localized heat with hot-glue sticks to create semi-temporary symbols, names, or patterns directly on the surface. The interaction turns the phone into more than a color choice, but a personal canvas that can change from one moment to the next.

Mirage Green follows the rhythm of the day. The industry-first Color Changing Mirage Leather appears subtle under daylight, then reveals a luminous, starry-sky texture in darker surroundings after exposure to natural light. The same phone can look subtle yet classy at a daytime meeting, then reveal a shimmering effect once the surroundings become completely dark. The transformation creates an easy before-and-after story without needing a filter or edit.

The other finishes bring movement through perspective. Silk Glow Purple uses a nano-level crystal texture that shifts as the phone tilts, creating layered color and a soft, translucent glow. Depth Ring White takes a more sculptural approach, using a 3D Floating Finish to create visible depth across the back panel. Together with the cleaner Dive Blue and Night Pulse options, the range gives users different ways to match the phone to their style — from subtle and polished to more playful and eye-catching.

More Ways to Express, Act, and Create

HOT 70 Pro 5G introduces the all-new Active Matrix Cube, turning the rear camera area into a playful space for expression and interaction. It supports status alerts, ambient lighting, shake-to-play mini-games, and custom expressions in Matrix Studio. A call notification can appear while the phone is facing down, ambient light can add atmosphere during music playback, and a personalized emoji can give a visual identity of its own. At gatherings, mini-games such as Lucky Wheel and Lucky Numbers can also turn the phone into an easy social icebreaker.

While Active Matrix Cube makes interactions more visible and expressive, the dedicated One-Tap AI Button is designed to speed up everyday tasks. A short press launches AI FlashMemo[2], which recognizes both the content on screen and the next action users may want to take. A sports game can be added directly to the calendar, a business card can be saved as a contact, and an email address can open in Gmail with the recipient already filled in. Actions that would normally require several steps can begin with a single press.

Captured content then flows into AI MindHub, where notes, videos, screenshots, and other saved information are automatically organized into one searchable space. In supported markets, AI Class Timetable[3] further simplifies study planning. Students can photograph or upload a class schedule in the Calendar app, and the phone automatically recognizes the course information and times. Then, a structured timetable will be generated with reminders, removing the need to manually enter and update each class.

For broader assistance, a long press activates Folax AI, giving users access to five leading AI models, including ChatGPT and Google Gemini, as well as cross-app actions, without interrupting what they are doing. They can ask for an explanation while reading an article, compare information during product research, or move directly from on-screen content to the next action without switching repeatedly between apps.

HOT 70 Series users can also receive a three-month trial of Google AI Plus (2 TB)[4] at no cost. The plan provides expanded access to tools, including Gemini, Nano Banana 2, and NotebookLM, to support activities such as writing, image creation, research, study, and file backup across Google services.

HOT 70 Pro 5G also steps up everyday imaging with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera and 2X lossless zoom. Whether capturing a performer from farther back, a detail across the street, or a candid moment without moving closer, users can bring the subject into focus while retaining more clarity. An upgraded Vlog mode supports quick storytelling from day trips, campus events, and nights out, while AI Live Photo Mode helps preserve the best part of a moving moment. Smart tools, including AI Eraser and AI Extender, keep final edits simple, and Instant Transfer makes cross-platform sharing easier.

AI also gives users more control over how the device looks. Introduced for the first time in the HOT Series, AI Theme Generator transforms a chosen image, from a travel photo to a favorite celebrity, into a coordinated theme with a depth-effect home screen. Together with AI Custom Wallpapers[5], it extends personalization from the exterior design to the interface itself.

All-Day Performance, Backed by Military-Grade Reliability

Powering the experience is the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 platform, built on a 6nm process to support smooth multitasking, responsive AI functions, and gaming at up to 90 fps. It gives HOT 70 Pro 5G the headroom to move between navigation, video editing, social apps, and entertainment without forcing users to plan their day around the phone's limits. A suite of 5G optimizations also helps maintain a more stable and connected experience as users move between work, play, and travel.

That performance is matched by protection designed for unpredictable everyday moments. Certified to MIL-STD-810 standards, HOT 70 Pro 5G is engineered with military-grade reliability to better withstand accidental drops, daily knocks, and changing indoor and outdoor conditions. IP68-rated dust and water resistance further protect the device against sudden rain, dusty environments, and accidental splashes. After exposure to dust or moisture, Folax-Speaker Cleaner uses sonic vibrations to help clear the speaker and maintain clear sound.

HOT 70 Pro 5G is available with either a 6000mAh single-cell battery or a 5600mAh dual-cell battery[6], depending on the market, and is paired with 45W Lightning FastCharge. The 6000mAh version reaches full charge in around 63 minutes, while the 5600mAh version takes around 53 minutes[7]. With up to 27.6 hours[7] of daily use, the phone is designed to carry users through calls, content creation, and streaming without making a charger the center of the day.

For situations that combine heavy use with charging, All-Scenario Bypass Charging routes power directly to the device instead of repeatedly cycling it through the battery. During an extended gaming session, a livestream, or a long camera shoot, the system helps manage heat and maintain more stable performance while the phone remains plugged in.

HOT 70 Pro 5G also introduces the segment's first flagship Motion Sickness Relief feature to the HOT Series. Using the gyroscope, it detects acceleration, turns, and bumps in real time, then displays dynamic on-screen dots that help reduce the sensory mismatch between what users see and feel while traveling. This makes activities such as watching videos, reading, or replying to messages more comfortable on the road.

Those experiences play out on a 6.76-inch FHD+ LTPS LCD with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, 240Hz touch sampling, and up to 950 nits HBM brightness. Fast scrolling looks fluid, games respond quickly to touch, and maps, messages, and camera previews remain easier to view outdoors. The display supports both sides of the HOT 70 Pro 5G experience: smooth entertainment when users have time to play, and clear, responsive information when they need to act quickly.

The reliability story continues through the everyday functions. Pure Voice helps separate speech from background noise during calls in traffic, cafés, and public transport. When cellular coverage is unavailable, UltraLink enables direct Bluetooth communication over distances of up to 1.5 km[8]. And XGuard adds layers of privacy and app protection, while support for up to 3 major OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches[9] helps keep the device useful and protected over a longer lifetime.

Price and Availability

Infinix HOT 70 Pro 5G is available in Thermo Orange, Mirage Green, Silk Glow Purple, Depth Ring White, Dive Blue, and Night Pulse. Users can choose between 128GB and 256GB storage configurations, with models offering 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM and up to 8GB of extra expandable RAM.

*Price and availability vary between markets and sales channels. Please refer to the Infinix Official website for product availability and detailed regional sales information.

Disclaimers

[1] 7.85mm is only available on Thermo Orange, Dive Blue, and Night Pulse variants.

[2] The availability of AI features varies by country and region. Some functions may not be supported in certain markets.

[3] AI Class Timetable is only Available in Kenya, Pakistan, and Nigeria.

[4] Terms and conditions apply. For full details, visit: https://one.google.com/offer/terms-and-conditions/infinix-ai-3month

[5] AI Wallpaper customization features only support HOT 70 Pro 5G 8GB RAM and above.

[6] HOT 70 Pro 5G is available in 5600mAh and 6000mAh battery variants, depending on the market and region.

[7] Please note that all data comes from Infinix Laboratories. The test data may vary slightly across test versions and testing environments.

[8] Data from Infinix internal lab. Use in open areas without signal interference. Actual signal varies by environment; lift the phone for better reception if needed.

[9] 3 major OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches require 6GB RAM and above. Availability of XOS features may vary by market and model configuration.

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more — building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

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