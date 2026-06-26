Indotek Group acquires remaining 53% stake in Auchan Hungary, assumes full ownership

Building on 18 months of operational responsibility for Auchan Hungary, Indotek expands its stake to 100%.

The decision to acquire the remaining 53% stake marks the next step in the long-term strategic partnership between Indotek Group and Auchan Retail International.

Auchan Hungary moves financing onto an independent basis as it secures facilities from Erste, Raiffeisen and UniCredit in place of the previous internal funding arrangement with Auchan Retail International.

Auchan Hungary continues its day-to-day operations with customers, employees and partners to experience continuity with operational improvements and strengthened supplier relationships.

"Moving to full ownership is the logical next step in our long-term strategic partnership with Auchan Retail International. After Indotek Group has been exerting management responsibility for Auchan Hungary since the end of 2024, we now decided to also assume full ownership. The decision reflects our confidence in Auchan Hungary's business and in the team that has delivered real improvements over the past 18 months", Dániel Jellinek, CEO of Indotek Group.

BUDAPEST, Hungary, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indotek Group ("Indotek") today announced the ownership transition of Auchan Magyarország Kft. ("ARHU", Auchan Hungary) through the acquisition of the remaining 53% stake from Auchan Retail International ("ARI"). Following 18 months in which Indotek has held management rights and operational control of the business, it has now increased its ownership in ARHU from 47% to 100%. Operational control of the business has remained with Indotek throughout this period and is unaffected by today's announcement.

Entrance to one of 19 Auchan Hungary hypermarkets

The transaction marks the next step in the long-term strategic partnership between Indotek and ARI. ARHU will continue to benefit from being part of the multinational Auchan retail network, with long-term contracts securing continued access to the Auchan brand, ARI's centrally procured product range and private label products as well as participation in Auchan's purchasing alliances.

Since taking on management rights at the end of 2024, Indotek has materially improved ARHU's operating performance, strengthened relationships with key suppliers and put in place a long-term transformational strategy for the business. On the strength of this track record, ARHU has moved its financing onto an independent basis, securing facilities from Erste, Raiffeisen and UniCredit in place of the previous internal funding arrangement with ARI.

Customers, employees and partners will experience full continuity following the transaction. Under full ownership, Indotek intends to deepen its commitment to local suppliers and reinvest in the business to support ARHU's market position and its role as a partner to Hungarian producers and to further improve the company's offering for customers in Hungary.

Dániel Jellinek, Chief Executive Officer of Indotek Group, said:

"Moving to full ownership is the logical next step in our long-term strategic partnership with Auchan Retail International. After Indotek has been exerting management responsibility for Auchan Hungary since the end of 2024, we now decided to also assume full ownership. The decision reflects our confidence in Auchan Hungary's business and in the team that has delivered real improvements over the past 18 months, during which the business has made clear operational progress. Our focus now is to continue that work, preserve the benefits of Auchan Hungary's long-term partnership with Auchan Retail International and build a stronger offering for customers in Hungary."

Guillaume Darrasse, Chief Executive Officer of Auchan Retail, commented:

"Indotek Group has been a reliable and responsible partner over the past 18 months and has ensured continuity for Auchan Hungary's customers, employees and partners. With Indotek's clear vision on how to further strengthen the company's market position, the business relationship with Auchan Hungary remains substantial for ARI. The long-term agreements covering brand licence, central procurement and purchasing alliances will continue, and we expect the business to keep benefiting from the strength of the wider Auchan network while creating value for both parties."

As Indotek completes the ownership transition, ARHU continues its day-to-day operations uninterrupted. Customers, employees and partners will experience continuity, with operational improvements, strengthened supplier relationships and the transformational strategy to continue and translate into a further improved offering.

With the closing of the transaction, ARHU will strengthen its partnership with local producers and will be better positioned to adapt its assortment and services to Hungarian customer needs.

About Indotek Group

Headquartered in Budapest, Hungary, Indotek Group is an emerging European real estate investment and asset management company with a diversified portfolio of over 350 properties in 12 countries, spanning commercial, retail, hospitality, industrial and logistics, and residential sectors. The Group specializes in revitalizing and repositioning distressed or underperforming assets, with a strategic focus on sustainable growth and long-term value creation. www.indotekgroup.com

About Auchan Hungary

Auchan Hungary Kft. has been a key player in the Hungarian retail sector since 1998: it currently operates 19 hypermarkets, 2 superstores, 3 supermarkets, 19 gas stations, a nationwide online store, and an automated AuchanGO unit currently running as an innovation pilot project. The retail chain employs a total of approximately 5,400 people and posted annual revenues of approximately EUR 1.5 billion, in 2025. www.auchan.hu

About Auchan Retail International

Auchan Retail operates in 12 countries and covers all major food and non-food retail formats, including convenience stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, through 2,896 points of sale. It combines physical stores with a digital ecosystem and services such as pickup, home delivery and Click & Collect to offer customers an omnichannel shopping experience.

Customers are at the center of Auchan Retail's strategy. The company offers high-quality products at the best possible prices and aims to make healthy, local and environmentally responsible products, food solutions and services desirable and accessible to as many people as possible. www.auchan-retail.com

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