Indoor Location Market worth $50.10 billion by 2031 | Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Indoor Location Market is projected to grow from USD 18.35 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 50.10 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.3% during the forecast period.

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Indoor Location Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 18.35 billion

USD 18.35 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 50.10 billion

USD 50.10 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 22.3%

Indoor Location Market Trends & Insights:

The market is witnessing significant growth as organizations increasingly seek real-time visibility of assets, personnel, and operations within indoor environments.

By offering, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 24.2% between 2026 and 2031.

By application, the supply chain management segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By technology, the UWB segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 24.3% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region in the global Indoor Location Market from 2026 to 2031.

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Indoor location technologies are transforming how organizations manage assets, people, and operations within complex indoor environments. The mounting adoption of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Wi-Fi, and IoT-enabled solutions enables real-time visibility, navigation, and location intelligence. Industries such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, transportation, and logistics are increasingly deploying indoor positioning systems to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, strengthen safety, and optimize resource utilization. As digital transformation accelerates, indoor location solutions are becoming essential for data-driven decision-making and smart facility management.

UWB segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Ultra-Wideband (UWB) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the Indoor Location Market between 2026 and 2031, driven by its ability to deliver highly accurate real-time positioning with centimeter-level precision. Growing demand for asset tracking, workforce safety, automation, and navigation across manufacturing plants, warehouses, healthcare facilities, and smart buildings is accelerating UWB adoption. The technology is gaining momentum due to advancements in Industry 4.0 initiatives, increasing the deployment of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and the integration of UWB in smartphones and IoT devices. Recent developments from companies such as Apple, Samsung Electronics, and FiRa Consortium are improving ecosystem interoperability and scalability. As deployment costs decline and accuracy requirements rise, UWB is expected to significantly enhance operational efficiency, asset visibility, and location intelligence across enterprise environments.

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Supply chain management segment to contribute to the largest market share in 2026

The supply chain management segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Indoor Location Market in 2026 due to the rising need for real-time visibility of assets, inventory, pallets, and material movement across warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities. Indoor positioning technologies, such as BLE, RFID, UWB, and Wi-Fi, enable organizations to improve inventory accuracy, reduce asset loss, optimize warehouse operations, and enhance order fulfillment efficiency. The rapid expansion of e-commerce, omnichannel logistics, and automated warehouses is further accelerating adoption. Companies are increasingly investing in digital supply chain transformation and smart logistics initiatives to improve operational efficiency and resilience. As a result, indoor location solutions are becoming critical for reducing costs, increasing productivity, and supporting data-driven supply chain decision-making, driving sustained market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a high growth rate between 2026 and 2031

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the Indoor Location Market during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by rapid urbanization, large-scale smart city programs, expanding industrial automation, and increasing investments in digital infrastructure across China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and India. The region is witnessing strong adoption of indoor positioning solutions in manufacturing facilities, airports, hospitals, retail centers, and logistics hubs to improve asset visibility, workforce safety, navigation, and operational efficiency. The increasing deployment of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Ultra-Wideband (UWB), AI-enabled analytics, and IoT ecosystems is further accelerating market expansion. The market's growth is expected to enhance supply chain optimization, smart building management, and real-time location intelligence across enterprises. Recent developments include the release of Bluetooth Channel Sounding by the Bluetooth SIG in September 2024, enabling centimeter-level distance measurement for indoor positioning applications. These advancements are strengthening the adoption of next-generation indoor location solutions across the region.

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Top Companies in Indoor Location Market:

The Top Companies Indoor Location Market include Zebra Technologies (US), Cisco (US), HPE (US), Esri (US), Acuity Brands (US), Inpixon (US), HID Global (US), CenTrak (US), Sonitor (Norway), HERE Technologies (Netherlands), Ubisense (UK), Infsoft (Germany), Polaris Wireless (US), Quuppa (Finland), Securitas Healthcare (US), Navigine (US), Pointr (UK), Blueiot (China), AiRISTA (US), InnerSpace (Canada), Syook (India), Oriient (Israel), Navenio (UK), Situm (Spain), Pozyx (Belgium), Azitek (Portugal), Mapxus (Hong Kong), and Kontakt.io (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, product launches/enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their footprint in the Indoor Location Market.

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