IndexReview Launches New VIP Account for Senior Traders

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading trading firm IndexReview has announced the launch of its long anticipated VIP account, now open to all traders on the company's platform. This move came as a result of a rise in demand for the company's services, witnessed by IndexReview's support staff over the past few months. "We've been planning this leap forward for a while now," admitted Ms. Jeanette Morris, Head of customer relations at IndexReview, "and the positive feedback we recently see in customer satisfaction surveys was the final sign that it's time to go ahead with it. This move is a symbol of the mutual trust we share with our partner traders - and a stepping stone into the world of high-level trading, for anyone who feels they are ready for it."

When a company grows together with its clients

For over 5 years, IndexReview has been a dominant name in the field of online trading. Recent market trends, as well as a high level of trust on the consumers' side, are what enabled the company to expand its services in this form. VIP account holders gain access to all benefits given to other account types , as well as a personal senior account manager, daily market signals, personalized trading strategy composed by the company's expert brokers and analysts, private trading training, and more.

"This move will in no way alter, affect or harm the services given to other account holders," assured Ms. Morris. "While other companies are cutting down on costs and labour force - usually on account of their customers' trading experience - we've hired more staff members in order to be able to keep this quality level," she added. With this VIP account available immediately, IndexReview now proudly offers traders a variety of no less than six different trading accounts for all kinds of skill levels, risk plans and experience.

About IndexReview

Founded in 2015, IndexReview now offers access to more than 1,000 different assets, including stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies and forex. With 24/6 service available via phone, email, direct messages and chat, it is clear why traders from all over the world choose to do business with IndexReview. This new VIP account is part of the company's recent growth strategy, and more client-oriented steps are due to be announced in the near future.

