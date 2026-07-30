in-lite introduces in-lite Smart AI: the next step in smart outdoor lighting

GORINCHEM, Netherlands, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- in-lite introduces in-lite Smart AI in its app (Lien français). This innovation makes smart outdoor lighting more accessible, intuitive, and personalized. in-lite Smart AI combines artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and LiDAR. These technologies enable the app to recognize outdoor spaces and lighting fixtures and translate this information into a simple, intuitive user experience.

Atmospheric image of in-lite outdoor lighting in-lite and Smart AI logos

Automatic scanning and organization

Previously, smart lighting required users to manually name lighting fixtures, create groups, and set up scenes. in-lite Smart AI now takes care of this entire process. Users simply scan their yard with their smartphone. The app then automatically recognizes both the lighting fixtures and their surroundings, such as a lounge area or deck. Based on this information, the fixtures get logical names and are automatically organized according to the layout of the outdoor space.



Control with your voice

Controlling the lighting is also easier. With AI Control, users can regulate their lighting by using commands such as: "Turn on the lights by the deck," "Light the tree more subtly," or "Create a cozy atmosphere in the lounge area." The app understands the context of the yard and automatically translates these requests into the right lighting settings.

Lighting for every occasion

Based on the layout of the yard, in-lite Smart AI suggests personalized lighting settings for different occasions. Whether it is a relaxing summer evening, dinner with friends, or highlighting a special feature in the yard, in-lite Smart AI helps users create the right atmosphere with a single action.

"With in-lite Smart AI, we are not making smart outdoor lighting more complex, but easier. The technology understands the yard, helps installers work faster and more organized, and allows users to focus on what truly matters: enjoying their outdoor space," said Wilbrand Menzo, Director of Product at in-lite.



Availability

Tech and outdoor professionals can now test the beta version of Smart AI at the in-lite showrooms in Gorinchem (the Netherlands) and Mississauga (Canada). The official launch of in-lite Smart AI is planned for the end of this year.



About in-lite

For more than 25 years, in-lite has developed high-quality outdoor lighting that brings design, ease of use, and smart technology together. With innovative solutions, in-lite helps people around the world fully enjoy their outdoor spaces after sunset.