Imports of EU and Italian canned tomatoes to Saudi Arabia continue to grow in 2025

Premium quality, health benefits and versatility win over catering professionals and consumers.

NAPLES, Italy, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Gold from Europe promotional campaign, launched in 2025 by ANICAV – the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries - and co-funded by the European Union, which is dedicated to showcasing the quality, safety, sustainability, and versatility of high-quality canned tomatoes from Europe and Italy is building on their increasing recognition in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia imports of canned tomatoes from the EU

In 2025, Saudi Arabia's imports of canned tomato products from Italy reached 22.803 tonnes, up from 21.927 tonnes in 2024 (and SAR 115.5 million - €28.1 million), with a total value of approximately SAR 116.7 million (€28.4 million). Meanwhile, 2025 imports of canned tomato products from the European Union reached SAR 117.2 million (€28.5 million) in value, totalling 26.808 tonnes compared to 26.198 tonnes in 2024 (and SAR 116.3 million - €28.3 million). In 2026, Saudi Arabia's imports of canned tomatoes from the European Union are projected to reach SAR 121.2 million (€29.5 million) in value and 27.800 tonnes in volume, while imports from Italy alone are projected to reach 23.750 tonnes in volume and SAR 119.3 million (€29.0 million) in value.

"Consumers and food professionals from Saudi Arabia confirm their enthusiasm for Italian and European canned tomatoes," said Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV's General Director. "From professional kitchens to everyday home cooking, canned tomatoes from Europe continue to inspire a wide range of dishes thanks to their premium quality, rich taste and natural nutritional benefits."

The Red Gold from Europe campaign continues to inform Saudi Arabian consumers about the unique benefits of incorporating canned tomatoes into their daily diets while deepening their appreciation for traditional European agricultural practices. Harvested and preserved at their peak, consumers in Saudi Arabia can enjoy intact the excellence of their true, wholesome flavour and maximize the health benefits of the lycopene they contain.

Whether whole peeled tomatoes with their perfect balance of sweetness and sourness, chopped tomatoes for convenience, tomato passata, with its intense flavour, cherry tomatoes or tomato concentrate to add intense body to all dishes, the range of tomato products available all come with the same assurance of the highest quality and safety standards as well as sustainability.

For more recipes and to explore the flavourful world of Red Gold from Europe canned tomatoes, visit: https://redgoldfromeurope-sa.com

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