Imparta Launches Cracking the Channel Code: Growing the Channel in a Year of Margin Decline

A new programme that helps vendors understand how partners really make money, so they can segment, fund and design incentives on evidence rather than politics or history.

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Imparta today announces the launch of Cracking the Channel Code, a channel economics and partner strategy programme designed for organisations that depend on indirect revenue. The programme helps vendor teams understand partner profit models, manage channel investment more deliberately, and design segmentation and incentives that genuinely change partner behaviour. It is the first offering in Imparta's new Channel Curriculum.

Vendors are setting ambitious indirect and ecosystem growth targets at a time when partners report declining profitability on core services as their number one pressure. The ambition sits at the top of the P&L, while the levers that fund it, rebates, Market Development Funds (MDF) and incentives, sit at partner level, where margin is already strained. Most organisations plan the growth without knowing which partners can absorb it profitably, which is why so much MDF still goes unused each quarter and so few ecosystem strategies ever generate meaningful revenue.

Cracking the Channel Code is built for the leaders and teams facing this tension, including Heads of Channel and Partner Sales, Sales Directors carrying large indirect books, and Heads of Ecosystem and Alliances. Rather than focusing on relationships or generic partner "best practice", it goes one layer deeper, giving teams a simple, finance–literate way to read partner economics and link that insight directly to segmentation, coverage and incentive design.

Richard Barkey, Founder and CEO of Imparta, commented:

"We hear a consistent story from channel and ecosystem leaders. Indirect growth targets are rising, rebate and MDF budgets are increasing, yet the channel number remains hard to forecast and defend. A lot of investment programmes were improving relationships, but very few were targeting the economic judgement behind the partner's own decisions.

Cracking the Channel Code gives channel and partner teams a practical language and toolkit for how partners really make money, manage cash and allocate investment. Early cohorts are already seeing the impact: clearer segmentation, better use of MDF, and more commercially credible conversations with partners. We're excited to bring this to the wider market at a time when channel economics are under real pressure."

The programme introduces four practical "magic metrics" - margin in currency (GM£), GMROI, inventory turns and cash conversion cycle - and applies them to real partner portfolios. Participants learn to segment partners using opportunity and execution readiness along with an Invest / Activate / Maintain / Replace grid, and to redesign rebates, MDF and incentives around partner ROI and sell–through rather than channel stuffing or political allocation.

For channel leaders planning growth against tightening partner margins in 2026, see the full programme here: https://imparta.com/channel-sales-programmes/cracking-the-channel-code/

About Imparta

Imparta is a global enterprise sales performance company, partnering with some of the world's leading organisations to drive higher win rates, stronger relationships and sustainable revenue growth.

Most providers offer methodology or enablement. Imparta delivers both.

The science. Our work is grounded in over 30 years of behavioural research, a skills library spanning 200+ modular, research-based competencies, and an agentic AI platform that brings it all to life in the flow of work. The science is embedded in every coaching conversation, every roleplay, every assessment, and every piece of learning we deliver.

The system. What makes the difference is how these elements connect. We call it closed-loop enablement: a continuous performance system in which preparation, live execution, assessment and learning are joined together on real calls, real deals and real accounts. Sellers are coached on what they are actually working on. Managers know who needs help, on what, and how. And enablement leaders can finally draw a line from skill gaps to commercial outcomes.

Whether you are building a full revenue enablement capability, piloting an AI coaching system or looking to prove the impact of your existing investment, let's talk.

To learn more, arrange a demo or explore Imparta's easy-to-deploy pilots, get in touch at info@imparta.com or call +44 (0) 20 3743 3021 (UK) / +1 (516) 595 0020