IDC MarketScape Names SPS as a Leader in Worldwide Mailroom Solutions and Services 2026 Vendor Assessment

Recognition highlights SPS' strengths including AI-driven automation at production scale and global consistency and geographic reach

ZURICH, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPS, a global technology-enabled workplace and business transformation company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mailroom Solutions and Services 2026 Vendor Assessment (#US52993325, July 2026), recognized for strengths including AI-driven automation at production scale, an integrated physical-to-digital operating model, and global consistency and geographic reach.

The recognition reflects SPS' evolution from a traditional document and mail services provider into a technology-enabled innovation partner helping organizations modernize workplace operations through intelligent automation and integrated service delivery. SPS serves more than 600 enterprise clients worldwide, combining workplace services, business process expertise, and technology to deliver measurable business outcomes.

The IDC MarketScape evaluated worldwide providers of mailroom solutions and services based on current capabilities, future strategy, service delivery, and ability to support enterprise digital optimization initiatives. SPS was positioned in the Leaders Category in the assessment.

Why IDC MarketScape Recognized SPS

The IDC MarketScape highlighted SPS' ability to help organizations address key operational challenges, including fragmented workplace services, disconnected technologies, and siloed business processes. The report noted that SPS' end-to-end operating model serves as "a meaningful competitive differentiator" by connecting workplace services, business operations, and intelligent automation within a unified delivery framework.

Through its Connected Workplace strategy, SPS integrates physical and digital workflows, workplace logistics, document processing, intelligent automation, and AI-driven insights to reduce complexity, strengthen governance and compliance, improve experiences, and increase operational visibility.

"The future of work depends on connecting hybrid workplace operations with digital transformation," said Joerg Vollmer, CEO of SPS. " IDC MarketScape's recognition underscores our commitment to helping clients simplify complexity, enhance experiences, and create measurable business value through workplace innovation, automation, and AI."

Driving Intelligent Workplace Innovation

The IDC MarketScape also recognized SPS' investment in artificial intelligence and automation, highlighting SPS GPT, the company's secure AI-powered document intelligence platform, and noted that SPS has demonstrated "production-scale deployments with quantified business outcomes."

In a separate 2026 IDC Market Note examining SPS' market evolution, IDC described SPS as "a credible transformation partner for enterprises seeking a unified, AI-enabled workplace operating model," highlighting the company's investments in agentic AI, workplace innovation, and operational intelligence. (IDC, "SPS Unifies Workplace Services in the Age of AI," #EUR154466526, July 2026)

SPS' Key Strengths According to the IDC MarketScape

Global consistency and geographic reach. SPS' extensive operational scale is underpinned by a unified governance model, harmonized workflows, and standardized technology architecture.

SPS' extensive operational scale is underpinned by a unified governance model, harmonized workflows, and standardized technology architecture. Integrated physical-to-digital model. SPS delivers a fully integrated physical-to-digital mail operating model that combines mailroom operations, workplace logistics, document processing, and workflow automation across the enterprise .

SPS delivers a fully integrated physical-to-digital mail operating model that combines mailroom operations, workplace logistics, document processing, and workflow automation across the enterprise AI-driven automation at production scale. SPS demonstrates broad application of AI-infused technologies across its entire mailroom ecosystem, with production-scale deployments delivering quantified business outcomes.

SPS demonstrates broad application of AI-infused technologies across its entire mailroom ecosystem, with production-scale deployments delivering quantified business outcomes. Security, compliance, and governance. SPS embeds security, governance, and regulatory compliance across all operations, supporting highly regulated sectors such as banking, insurance, legal, and healthcare.

The report also noted, "SPS differentiates through a combination of operational scale, workplace services expertise, and technology-enabled transformation. The company manages more than 950 corporate mailrooms and processes approximately 1.3 billion documents annually. At the same time, SPS' proprietary technology stack spans digital mailroom platforms, a workplace engagement portal, a generative AI document intelligence engine, and operational analytics. The integration of technology-enabled operations, production-scale AI deployment, workplace services expertise, and a Lean Six Sigma–governed global delivery model distinguishes SPS from many competitors focused primarily on document processing or traditional mailroom outsourcing. SPS positions mailroom operations within a broader workplace and business-process transformation strategy, integrating physical logistics, digital workflows, employee services, and operational analytics into a unified operating model."

To learn more about SPS's Leader positioning in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mailroom Solutions and Services 2026 Vendor Assessment, visit https://www.spsglobal.com/en/insights/whitepaper/idc-marketscape-2026.

About IDC MarketScape

MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About SPS

SPS is a leading technology-driven business transformation company. Through its innovative Enterprise Workplace Solutions, SPS helps organizations adopt modern work concepts that improve productivity, flexibility, and employee experience. SPS' Technology Business Solutions combine advanced technology, deep process expertise, and a global workforce to support clients' digital transformation initiatives and solve complex business challenges.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and serves organizations across banking, insurance, healthcare, and other highly regulated industries. SPS employs more than 8,000 people globally and helps clients connect people, processes, and technology to create more intelligent, efficient, and engaging workplaces.

SPS. The Power of Possibility.