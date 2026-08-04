ICC Loyalty joins Mintoak to build a unified Payments and Engagement OS for banks

ICC Loyalty, serving 30+ banks and 11 million customers across 10+ countries, joins Mintoak. The combined entity now partners with more than 50 banks across 20+ countries.

Combined annual revenue exceeds US$30 million with a profitability margin exceeding 30%.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICC Loyalty, the Dubai-headquartered loyalty and rewards technology company serving over 30 leading banks across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Asia, today announced it has joined Mintoak, the payments and engagement OS for acquirers.

ICC Loyalty serves over 30 leading banks across 10+ countries, catering to over 11 million customers, including Emirates Islamic, Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), RAKBANK across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Asia.

"Joining Mintoak allows us to integrate their advanced AI and platform capabilities into ICC's ecosystem, delivering next-generation hyper-personalisation for both our existing and new clients," said Amit Narang, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, ICC Loyalty. "Together, we will help banks deliver more meaningful customer experiences while creating measurable commercial value."

"This acquisition represents a defining milestone for Mintoak," said Raman Khanduja, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mintoak. "Payments have become the foundation of banking relationships. The next phase of growth will come from engagement. By bringing together merchant engagement, customer loyalty and data-driven intelligence, we are building a Payments and Engagement OS that enables banks to create greater value for merchants, consumers and banks."

Following the acquisition, Mintoak now partners with over 50 banks across 20+ countries, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and SBI Payments in India, Emirates Islamic and RAKBANK in the Middle East and Absa Bank in Africa. Backed by investors such as PayPal Ventures, British International Investment, Pravega Ventures, HDFC Bank and Z3Partners, its platform supports over 5 million merchants and 11 million customers while powering more than US$93 billion in annual payment volume.

Together, ICC Loyalty and Mintoak are building the leading Payments and Engagement OS for banks, helping financial institutions unlock deeper customer relationships and new revenue streams.

Key contacts

Khushaal Talreja, Group Head of Marketing, Mintoak

+91 9768005040 | Khushaal.talreja@mintoak.com

Riddhi Sharma, PR Lead, Jajabor Brand Consultancy

+91 8587804685 | riddhi.sharma@jajabor.io

About ICC Loyalty

ICC Loyalty is a Dubai, UAE-headquartered loyalty technology company helping banks build customer engagement and rewards programmes. It serves over 30 leading banks across 10+ countries, catering to more than 11 million customers, including Emirates Islamic, Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) and RAKBANK across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Asia.

About Mintoak

Mintoak is the payments and engagement OS for banks, helping financial institutions transform payment transactions into customer engagement, recurring revenue and long-term value. The company partners with more than 50 acquirers across 20+ countries, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and SBI Payments in India, Emirates Islamic and RAKBANK in the Middle East and Absa Bank in Africa. Backed by PayPal Ventures, HDFC Bank, British International Investment, Pravega Ventures and Z3Partners, among other investors.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008641/Mintoak_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008640/ICC_Loyalty_Logo.jpg