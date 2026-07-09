IBS Group Launches Naviq, an AI-First Technology Company for the Travel Sector

The new company, Naviq Technology, will pioneer AI-led transformation in the global aviation, cruise, hospitality, logistics, and online travel industries.

DUBAI, UAE, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBS Group today announced the launch of Naviq Technology, a new vertical AI company purpose-built for the global travel industry. The launch marks a major milestone in the Group's long-term strategy to achieve leadership in the travel tech industry worldwide.

Naviq Kochi

Naviq will leverage the deep travel industry expertise of IBS Software with AI-first innovations to help customers transform their business by improving operational efficiency, personalising end-user experiences, and unlocking new revenue opportunities. Naviq will operate independently from its affiliate companies within the IBS Group.

IBS Group is uniquely positioned to deliver significant value to its travel clients by combining its decades-long domain expertise with the potential of AI to magnify business outcomes. This is the rationale behind the formation of Naviq.

Naviq will partner with leading global airlines, airports, cruise lines, vacation providers, and hospitality groups to lead large business transformations, modernise operations, adopt AI at scale to create new revenue streams, and shorten time-to-value.

Naviq will start operations from today, with 16 offices across the globe already established. The new company will operate as an independent business entity complementing and leveraging IBS Software's global customer network and experience in the travel industry. Naviq is designed to attract a new generation of travel technology talent from all over the world – AI researchers, data scientists, and subject matter specialists – providing them a unique opportunity to work at the intersection of travel domain technology and applied AI.

"The global travel industry is at a turning point, with organisations seeking smarter ways to operate and future-proof their businesses. Naviq gives the market something it has not had before: a technology and consulting company that understands the complexities of global travel, anticipates industry challenges, and offers transformative solutions at scale using specialised AI tools. Backed by IBS Software's deep expertise in travel technology, Naviq will help travel achieve greater agility, efficiency and growth, and open new revenue streams," said V. K. Mathews, Founder and Executive Chairman of IBS Group.

Naviq's focus will be on areas where the travel industry will see the biggest investment in the coming years – AI adoption at scale, customer experience transformation, and data as the fabric for intelligent operations. Its delivery model will make implementations faster and reduce the time to value. For IBS Software clients, Naviq serves as the preferred implementation and transformation partner.

Naviq's business plan envisages rapid growth from its 16 centres worldwide, with headcount growing to over 5,000 high-tech professionals in the next five years. IBS Group will invest significantly over the next five years to augment capabilities and grow the business.

"Naviq reflects a clear structural shift in how travel technology services are delivered, pairing deep industry expertise with an AI-first model built for speed and commercial impact," said Jason Wright, Partner at Apax Partners, an investor in the venture. "As organisations move beyond experimentation, there is growing pressure to turn AI into tangible business results at scale. Naviq is designed to meet that need, giving travel companies a more focused, flexible partner to drive growth and long-term performance."

About Naviq Technology

Naviq is an AI-first vertical technology transformation company purpose-built for the travel industry. We help travel enterprises modernise platforms, simplify complex systems, and create seamless digital experiences that make every journey more joyful.

Our mission is to co‑pilot a digital future for travel by building smart, intuitive systems that help our customers grow and unlock new opportunities.

From airlines, airports, cruise lines, vacation providers, and hospitality groups, we combine deep travel domain expertise with strong engineering capabilities, turning disconnected systems into unified launch pads for accelerated growth. Our teams work side by side with customer teams to strengthen operations, improve performance, and deliver measurable outcomes at every touchpoint, so organisations can move faster with confidence and clarity.

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Further information can be found at https://naviqplc.com