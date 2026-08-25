Humanity Brings Biological Age Analysis to the U.S. Through questhealth.com

Individuals in the U.S. can now add Humanity Biological Age's lab-informed insights to select health profile tests purchased through Quest's consumer-initiated testing platform

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanity Health Inc. ("Humanity"), the longevity science company, and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) today announced that Humanity Biological Age, Humanity's scientifically validated model for measuring biological age from biomarker lab test results, is now available in the United States for the first time through questhealth.com, Quest's consumer-initiated testing platform.

Humanity co-founders Pete Ward and Michael Geer. Humanity Biological Age is now available in the U.S. for the first time through questhealth.com.

Individuals now have the option to select the Humanity Biological Age add-on when purchasing select health profile tests from questhealth.com including Elite Health Profile, Men's and Women's Comprehensive Health Profiles, and Fitness Profile — Elite, with no additional blood draw needed. After completing a health profile sample collection at one of Quest's approximately 2,000 patient service centers across the U.S., customers can upload their lab results from Quest directly to Humanity's platform. The Humanity Biological Age add-on will cost $29 at questhealth.com.

The Humanity Biological Age report gives individuals a scientifically validated measure of biological age from their lab results, alongside their age difference, which shows how that estimate compares with their chronological age. For those who test more than once, it also shows how that difference is trending over time. The report identifies which of the body's systems are influencing the result, including cardiovascular, metabolic, liver, kidney, blood, immune and inflammatory, hormonal, and bone and mineral health. Each is expressed as the number of years it adds to or subtracts from the biological age result. The report also includes general information on lifestyle actions associated with biological age.

Biological age is a measure of how well a person's body is functioning, rather than simply how many years they have lived. Developed with Imperial College London, Humanity Biological Age turns the biomarkers measured in routine blood tests into a single, easy-to-understand, biological age number that individuals can act on and track over time.

Humanity Biological Age is built on research published in the peer-reviewed journal Communications Biology, a Nature Publishing Group journal. The model was trained on more than 306,000 UK Biobank participants followed for an average of 11.6 years, and validated on a separate cohort. In data captured by Humanity, 83% of individuals said their Humanity Biological Age result would prompt them to improve their lifestyle, and 80% said they intended to retest within six to 12 months to see whether their changes were reflected in their biological age.1

With this launch, Humanity Biological Age is available in five countries, with further markets to follow.

"Humanity is excited to bring Humanity Biological Age to people in the United States for the first time through questhealth.com," said Pete Ward, co-founder and CEO of Humanity. "Until now, a rigorously validated measure on biological age has been available to very few people. Our mission is to give a billion years of health back to the world by the end of the decade, and that means putting this insight in the hands of the many, starting with people who are already taking a blood test."

"Quest is focused on delivering solutions that enable people to own their health," said Richard Adams, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Consumer at Quest Diagnostics. "As interest in preventive health and wellness continues to grow, our work with Humanity to provide novel lab-informed insights via the Humanity Biological Age report, can inspire people to take a more proactive role in their health."

Humanity is providing the Biological Age report, so it is important for purchasers to understand Humanity's terms and conditions for their report. Quest is unable to provide a refund for tests and/or reports provided by third parties like Humanity. The Biological Age report is a general wellness offering.

1 Humanity customer survey with customers of an existing lab partner, 2026. Data on file.

About Humanity

Humanity is a longevity science company building accurate and accessible measures of human aging and overall health. Its blood-based biological age model, developed with Imperial College London and published in Communications Biology, a Nature Publishing Group journal, turns routine blood tests into a scientifically validated estimate of biological age. Humanity partners with leading laboratory groups worldwide to bring this insight to millions of people, and its mission is to give a billion years of health back to the world by the end of the decade. Learn more at humanity.health.

Media contacts

Humanity: Pete Ward, pete@humanity.email, +447956550544

Quest: Amanda Rivera, mediacontact@QuestDiagnostics.com, (973)-520-2800

Humanity Biological Age is a wellness and preventive health metric. It is not a diagnostic tool and does not constitute medical advice or replace clinical judgement. Results should be considered alongside a full clinical assessment.