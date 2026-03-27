Human Identification Market worth $1.69 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Human Identification Market is projected to grow from about USD 1.01 billion in 2026 to USD 1.69 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.9%.

Browse 285 market data tables and 60 figures spread through 275 pages and an in-depth TOC on 'Global Human Identification Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Human Identification Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 1.01 billion

USD 1.01 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.69 billion

USD 1.69 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 10.9%

Human Identification Market Trends & Insights:

By product, the consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.3% between 2026 and 2031.

By technology, the NGS segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional segment at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=100607777

Technological advancements in sample preparation, amplification chemistries, STR & SNP panels, and high-throughput sequencing systems are making HID workflows faster, more sensitive, and more reliable, especially for degraded, low-template, or complex samples. Similarly, evolving regulatory requirements, quality standards, and accreditation frameworks are pushing laboratories to adopt validated technologies that offer higher accuracy, reproducibility, and demonstrable performance in real-world forensic and investigative settings.

By product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the global human identification market in 2025.

The global human identification market is segmented by products into consumables, instruments, and software. In 2025, the consumables segment held the largest share of the market due to the need for frequent and bulk purchases of these products. Major players in this segment include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), and Promega Corporation (US).

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=100607777

By application, Forensic applications are expected to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period.

The global human identification market is segmented by application into forensics, paternity testing, and other applications (disaster victim identification, population genetics, identification of crimes related to human trafficking, and anthropology applications). In 2025, the forensics application segment accounted for the largest share and was the fastest-growing segment of the global human identification market. This dominance stems from rising crime rates worldwide and from several players launching products and services for forensic applications.

North America accounted for the largest regional share of the global human identification market in 2025.

North America accounted for the largest share of regional revenues and is the primary engine of growth. The growth in the North American human identification market is driven by increasing public-private investments in the forensic science industry, rising awareness of DNA testing technology and its application among forensic experts, growing technological advancements in forensic equipment, and the presence of major market players in the region, coupled with the growing commercialization of forensic equipment.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=100607777

Top Companies in Human Identification Market:

The Top Companies in Human Identification Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Promega Corporation (US), Hamilton Company (US), FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan), ANDE (US), AutoGen Inc. (US), InnoGenomics Technologies, LLC (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc (UK), Bode Cellmark Forensics Inc. (US), Carolina Biological Supply (US), Genetek Biopharma GmbH (Germany), STRmix Limited (New Zealand), Ningbo HEALTH Gene Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), and SoftGenetics (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Next Generation Sequencing Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Gene Expression Analysis Market - Global Forecast to 2029

PCR Technologies Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Human Microbiome Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Genomics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg