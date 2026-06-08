HTX Launches "Appreciation Program" with Over $10 Million to Reward User Trust

APIA, Samoa, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the rapid iteration of the crypto industry and the constant shifts in market conditions, the relationship between trading platforms and their users is being fundamentally redefined. As the era of aggressive user acquisition fades, "long-term companionship and mutual trust" is emerging as the most valuable asset for weathering bull and bear cycles alike.

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HTX recently announced the official launch of its User Appreciation Program, expressing gratitude for user trust and continued support. Over the past 13 years, HTX has navigated the industry's evolution and market transformations alongside its global users, consistently prioritizing user experience and interests, while remaining deeply grateful for its community's long-term loyalty.

Mega Rewards to Give Back to Users

From June 1 to June 15, 2026, HTX will roll out an appreciation airdrop valued at over $10 million for all users. The program features 10 limited-time benefits spanning trading, wealth management, lending, and customer support. These initiatives are all designed to lower participation barriers, optimize capital efficiency, and deliver a premium trading experience.

*Event details: https://www.htx.com/en-us/support/65034369341121/

Benefit 1: One Million Appreciation Packages for HTX Loyal Users

During the event, HTX will distribute 1 million loyal user appreciation packages worth $50 million in total. Users who have traded (Spot, Futures, Margin) or deposited into Earn since March 1, 2026, will each receive an exclusive $50 airdrop. This airdrop includes a variety of perks, such as spot trading fee rebate vouchers, free futures positions, and Earn APY Booster Coupons.

Campaign 2: Deposit Rebate of Up to $100

Registered participants who make a net deposit exceeding 500 USDT (or equivalent) during the event will receive a rebate of up to 100 USDT in rewards.

Benefit 3: Up to 70% Trading Fee Rebate

Registered users who participate in Spot or Futures trading and meet the requirement will earn up to 70% trading fee rebate. A maximum reward value of 10,000 USDT per winner.

Benefit 4: 5% APY Boost on SmartEarn

Upon reaching the cumulative trading volume threshold for Spot and Futures, users will unlock an additional boost of up to 5% APY on SmartEarn for assets held in their USDT-margined futures accounts.

Benefit 5: 5% APY Booster Coupon for Earn Products

During the event, registered users who subscribe to any Flexible Earn product with a single subscription amount of at least 10 USDT will receive a 5% APY Booster Coupon for USDT Flexible.

Benefit 6: Up to 300 USDT Margin Trading Fee Rebate

Registered users will receive one 90% Margin Interest Voucher worth 100 USDT. Additionally, participating in margin trading unlocks up to 30% in fee rebates, capped at 200 USDT.

Benefit 7: Up to 15% Interest Rebate on Loans

All users can claim one 90% Margin Interest Voucher worth 100 USDT during the event. During the event period, new users who reach a cumulative swap amount of 300,000 USDT via Collateral Swap will receive a 10% interest rebate, while those reaching 500,000 USDT will receive a 15% interest rebate.

Benefit 8: Exclusive for SVIPs and Market Makers

SVIP users and market makers may contact their account managers to access exclusive benefits, including but not limited to preferential trading fee rates, customized event privileges, dedicated customer support, and enhanced trading experience support. For any inquiries, users can reach out via official customer service channels for continuous support.

Benefit 9: BTC, ETH, and TRX Trading Party - Share $80,000 Prize Pool

From June 1 to June 15, users trading 12 popular spot assets (including BTC, ETH, TRX, and SOL) will split a prize pool worth over $80,000. Top traders by volume will share $20,000, with a maximum individual reward of $3,800 $HTX. During the event, users can complete a valid daily check-in by executing at least 50 USDT in spot trading of designated assets each day. Users who check in for 7 days will share up to $12,000 in $HTX. Notably, the 8th, 88th, 888th, 3,888th, and 8,888th users who register for the event and complete the first trading check-in will each receive one new MacBook Pro 14 inch. Users (Prime 5 or above) whose spot trading volume of designated assets reaches ≥150,000 USDT will have a chance to win up to $8,800.

*Event details: https://www.htx.com/en-us/support/55034560021454/

Benefit 10: Spot Slippage Protection Program - $50,000 Dedicated Prize Pool to Subsidize Trading Slippage

From June 1 to June 30, users who trade spot BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, LTC/USDT, SOL/USDT, XRP/USDT, TRX/USDT, and DOGE/USDT at their market prices will automatically qualify for loss protection if the actual slippage of their orders exceeds the corresponding crypto threshold. Each qualified user can receive a maximum subsidy of $300 during the event period.

*Event details: https://www.htx.com/en-us/support/75034625825423/

Through Thick and Thin: HTX Builds Trust Through Tangible Action

Over the past few years, the crypto industry has weathered multiple market cycles alongside a systemic reset of trust across the ecosystem.

Users are increasingly discerning. They look for platforms that genuinely prioritize user interests, continuously invest in improving the user experience, and maintain seamless services even during peak market volatility.

From refining product features to launching rewarding programs across trading and asset management, HTX—as one of the industry's longest-standing major exchanges—has always put its users first.

True longtermism is a shared journey of mutual growth between an exchange and its community. Moving forward, HTX will remain firmly user-centric, continuously improving its products and services to share the long-term value of industry growth with users worldwide, creating a more robust and sustainable space for growth in the digital economy era.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord.

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