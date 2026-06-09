How Raytron Microelectronics' High-Performance Infrared Imaging Modules Transform Industrial Intelligence at SENSOR+TEST 2026

NÜRNBERG, Germany, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytron Microelectronics is showcasing its advanced IR camera module portfolio at SENSOR+TEST 2026 (Hall 1, Booth 1-616), held June 9–11, 2026, at NürnbergMesse. The showcased solutions are designed to help OEMs and system integrators integrate thermal imaging, SWIR imaging and optical gas imaging technologies into industrial automation, predictive maintenance and intelligent inspection systems.

Crushing SWaP-C Barriers in Embedded Systems

Original equipment manufacturers designing thermal imaging cameras for electrical inspections have long struggled with size and power constraints. Raytron Microelectronics addresses this challenge with its portfolio of ultra-compact thermal imaging modules.

The featured TC2-C series is a miniature thermal module measuring just 13.2×13.2×8.7mm and weighing only 2.5g. Supporting MIPI, DVP, and USB interfaces, it enables seamless integration into PCB inspection systems and handheld instruments.

From Embedded Monitoring to Large-Scale Industrial Inspection

For large-scale industrial inspection, the SE5 1280 series delivers exceptional imaging performance with a 1280×1024 detector housed in a compact 29×29mm package. Powered by a self-developed second-generation ISP chip and shutterless technology, it provides smooth 50 Hz thermal imaging, making it ideal for drone-based utility inspection, photovoltaic monitoring, and infrastructure assessment.

What Can Infrared See Beyond Heat?

To truly transform industrial intelligence, Raytron Microelectronics extends its thermal module for inspection capabilities beyond long-wave infrared.

For automated sorting lines, the NS-615AS-10GE SWIR Camera runs at an industry-shattering 825Hz via 10GigE. By fixing the spectral wavelength, it decodes the chemical signatures of clear plastics (PP, PE, PET, PVC), turning chaotic recycling sorting into a millisecond science. Simultaneously, the Photon C330H Cooled OGI Module achieves an ultra-sensitive NETD≤12mK in a 460g package, visualizing invisible methane and volatile gas leaks for immediate environmental compliance.

How Can OEMs Bring Infrared Solutions to Market Faster?

"We don't just supply hardware, we act as a long-term technology partner," said Raytron Microelectronics' R&D Director at SENSOR+TEST 2026. Open SDKs, flexible lens options, and dual-light solutions help OEMs accelerate development and reduce time-to-market.

About Raytron Microelectronics

With full-stack capabilities from IC and MEMS sensor design to system integration, Raytron Microelectronics delivers high-performance infrared solutions for industrial monitoring, wildfire prevention, outdoor night vision, consumer electronics, and intelligent sensing, while providing OEMs with advanced thermal imaging modules and detectors to enable seamless integration of infrared capabilities into a wide range of smart devices.

For Further Information

Email: marketing@raytrontek.com

Website: https://www.raytron-microelectronics.com

LinkedIn: Raytron Microelectronics Co., Ltd.