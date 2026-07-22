HOPF GMBH INCREASES PRODUCTIVITY AND WELD QUALITY WITH PANASONIC WELDING ROBOT SYSTEM

Panasonic TAWERS technology delivers greater productivity, consistent weld quality, and reduced downtime for Hopf GmbH as it future-proofs and automates manufacturing processes.

WIESBADEN, Germany, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Factory Solutions' integrated TAWERS welding Technology WGH has been deployed by automation specialist, ERL, for German manufacturer, Hopf GmbH. This is central to ERL's ARCentre XPERT robotic welding solution that combines the robot controller and welding power source into a single platform.

Greater Precision and Reduced Downtime

Panasonic Factory Solutions ERL Hopf Case Study Image

To maximise weld quality, production efficiency, and capacity to meet growing production demands, the solution includes:

Automated torch cleaning that maintains consistent weld performance and reduces unplanned stoppages.

Integrated cooling technology that protects critical components from wear and extends service life.

Panasonic's TouchSensor and ARCSensor technologies that automatically compensate for workpiece tolerances and thermal distortion during welding. This delivers consistently accurate welds with repeatability of 0.1 mm.

Increased Productivity and Process Stability

The solution performs MIG/MAG welding using standard, pulse and special pulse processes, enabling it to support a broad range of applications. Two configurable workstations allow operators to process different component types efficiently, with powered positioning systems handling workpieces of up to 500kg, for consistently accurate welds.

The solution includes an approximately eight-metre travel track for the WGH robot, maximising reach and flexibility. A Rolliner wire feed system has also been deployed for smooth and reliable wire delivery. This reduces wear and minimises maintenance requirements and downtime associated with frequent wire spool changes.

Seamless Digital Production Planning

The ERL solution also includes Panasonic's Desktop Programming & Simulation (DTPS) software. This offline programming platform allows Hopf GmbH to virtually plan, simulate, and optimise welding operations before production begins. Operators can conduct accessibility checks, collision monitoring and welding cycle analysis while creating and modifying welding programs.

The software also supports CAD data import and includes Panasonic's Welding Navigator functionality, helping streamline programming and accelerate production start-up. Overall, the automated ARCentre XPERT robotic welding solution has already significantly increased productivity and weld quality, reduced manual workload, and simplified process management.

"Since commissioning the ARCentre, our productivity has increased significantly," comments Engelbert Hopf, Managing Director at Hopf GmbH. "Repeat production jobs are particularly well suited to the system, as they can be manufactured very quickly with minimal work preparation and programming effort."

To read the full case study, click here: Technology That Delivers: New Production Opportunities at Hopf GmbH with the ARCentre Welding Robot from Our Partner ERL | Panasonic Connect