Hollyland Launches Pyro 5 4K, Simplifying On-Set Setups and Improving Production Efficiency

SHENZHEN, China, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland, a global provider of professional wireless audio and video solutions, has officially launched the Pyro 5 4K, the latest addition to its Pyro wireless transmission lineup. Building on Pyro 5, the new wireless monitor introduces three major upgrades: end-to-end 4K30 wireless transmission, support for direct camera control on more camera models, and the new Image Overlay function.

Pyro 5 4K combines a monitor, transmitter, and receiver in one compact device with end-to-end 4K30 wireless transmission. Low-latency monitoring and a 1,500-nit display help crews stay focused under bright outdoor conditions.

Professional productions have traditionally relied on separate wireless transmission systems and standalone field monitors, requiring additional equipment, cabling, and setup time. Designed as more than just a monitor, the Pyro 5 4K streamlines this workflow by combining multiple production tools into one compact solution, helping filmmakers, broadcasters, and content creators simplify on-set setups and improve production efficiency.

Uncompromising Transmission Performance

At the core of the Pyro 5 4K is end-to-end 4K30 wireless transmission across the entire Pyro ecosystem, delivering ultra-clear image quality for professional production workflows. Whether used for filmmaking, commercial production, live streaming, or multi-camera broadcasting, the monitor supports wireless video transmission.

Powered by Hollyland's WiFiBroadcast technology, the Pyro 5 4K enables flexible wireless collaboration across the Pyro ecosystem. In Broadcast Mode, a single Pyro 5 4K can transmit video to up to four Pyro devices simultaneously at distances of up to 200 meters (656 ft) line of sight. When Broadcast Mode is disabled, it supports connections with up to two Pyro devices and two HollyView App clients.

Like Pyro 5 and Pyro 7, the Pyro 5 4K operates across both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, with access to more wireless spectrum. Smart Channel Selection scans available frequencies each time the monitor powers on and selects a clean channel automatically. During use, Auto Frequency Hopping helps maintain a stable connection by switching to cleaner channels when interference is detected. For productions running multiple Pyro devices, manual channel selection lets crews assign different channels to each device, so each device stays on its own channel, reducing channel conflicts across the system.

More Than Just A Monitor

Building on its wireless transmission capabilities, the Pyro 5 4K combines transmitter, receiver, and monitor functions in a single 5.5-inch device, simplifying both camera-mounted and mobile monitoring setups. More than a wireless monitor, the Pyro 5 4K also supports direct camera control and proxy recording.

The Direct Camera Control feature enables operators to adjust camera settings from the touchscreen without returning to the camera. Expanded compatibility now supports more Sony, Canon, and Nikon camera models. The new Image Overlay function helps crews precisely match framing using reference images, making it ideal for consistent compositions across multiple takes while reducing reshoots.

The monitor also supports Proxy Recording, saving proxy files directly to an SD card with embedded timecode for synchronized review, rough editing, and post-production collaboration.

The 5.5-inch, 1,500-nit daylight-viewable display on the Pyro 5 4K comes with professional monitoring tools, including Waveform, False Color, Focus Assist, Zebra Pattern, and 3D LUT. It also supports HDMI IN, HDMI OUT, and SDI IN for signal input and output flexibility.

The Pyro 5 4K builds upon the wireless transmission strengths of the Pyro ecosystem. By integrating 4K30 wireless workflows, intelligent monitoring, direct camera control, proxy recording, and live streaming into a single compact monitor, the new device offers filmmakers, broadcasters, and content creators a more streamlined and flexible production solution from capture to delivery.

Pricing and Availability

The Pyro 5 4K is available now through local distributors, Amazon, and the Hollyland online store for $449.

For more information, please visit: https://www.hollyland.com/product/pyro-5-4k.

About Hollyland

Hollyland is a leading provider of wireless products, specializing in wireless intercom systems, video transmission systems, monitors, wireless microphones, and live streaming cameras. Since 2013, Hollyland has been serving millions of users around the world in various sectors, including filmmaking, telecasting, video production, live events, exhibitions, theaters, houses of worship, and individual content creators. It has built a sales network covering approximately 160 countries and regions, supported by regional teams and offices worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Facebook, and Hollyland Instagram.

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