Historic UK-EU Treaty and Gibraltar's New Residence Framework Transform Gibraltar's Appeal for UK Entrepreneurs and High-Net-Worth Families

GIBRALTAR, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibraltar is entering a new chapter following the landmark UK-EU Treaty, expected to take effect on 15 July 2026, with significant constitutional, immigration and residency reforms set to strengthen the British Overseas Territory's appeal as an international financial centre for internationally mobile UK entrepreneurs, retirees and high-net-worth families.

The reforms represent the most significant overhaul of Gibraltar's residency framework in modern history, coinciding with Gibraltar's biggest transformation in European access since Brexit.

The agreement removes the longstanding physical land border between Gibraltar and Spain, creating frictionless movement while preserving British sovereignty. Gibraltar will also align with the Schengen Area for border management purposes, allowing Gibraltar residents easier travel throughout the Schengen Zone and providing greater European mobility than is currently available to most UK nationals travelling within the EU.

The Treaty also opens Gibraltar International Airport to commercial flights from across the European Union for the first time through a new joint operational framework between Gibraltar and Spain, while preserving British sovereignty. The enhanced connectivity is expected to strengthen tourism, improve business accessibility and reinforce Gibraltar's position as an international business and financial centre.

In another significant development, Spain has removed Gibraltar from its list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions, ending more than 35 years of politically driven designation. The decision reflects Gibraltar's continued commitment to international tax transparency, further strengthening its reputation as a transparent and internationally recognised financial centre.

Alongside these developments, the Government of Gibraltar has introduced the most significant overhaul of its residency framework in decades, designed to ensure future applicants make a meaningful economic contribution while protecting public services and supporting long-term sustainable growth.

Among the most notable changes is the increase in the minimum qualifying net wealth for new Category 2 applicants from £2 million to £5 million. Existing Category 2 certificate holders remain protected under grandfathering provisions.

The reforms also remove several historic residency pathways, including residence through living aboard vessels in Gibraltar's marinas, transferring from Category 2 status to self-sufficiency, and the long-established route allowing certain UK State Pension recipients to transfer NHS healthcare rights to the Gibraltar Health Authority.

Future residency will place greater emphasis on genuine economic participation. Applicants seeking residence through employment or self-employment will generally be expected to demonstrate real economic substance, with entrepreneurs encouraged to establish businesses that create local employment and contribute to Gibraltar's economy. The Government has also introduced flexibility for applicants under 30 entering the workforce and limited discretionary provisions for applicants aged over 55.

The pathway towards long-term settlement has also been extended. The qualifying period for Permanent Residence has increased from five to ten years, while eligibility for Gibraltarian Status has doubled from ten to twenty years.

The reforms also restrict access to a range of publicly funded services for some categories of new residents. For their first twenty years of residence, they will generally not qualify for free state education, Gibraltar Health Authority healthcare, government-funded Elderly Residential Services (ERC), domiciliary care and certain other taxpayer-funded welfare and social care services, unless they satisfy the Government's qualifying criteria.

The changes come as competition between European jurisdictions to attract high-net-worth individuals intensifies. Italy's New Resident Regime now requires qualifying individuals to pay a fixed annual tax of €300,000 on foreign-source income, while Greece's Non-Dom regime imposes an annual flat tax of €100,000.

By comparison, Gibraltar's Category 2 regime remains one of Europe's most competitive residency-based tax regimes, limiting tax to the first £118,000 of assessable income, resulting in an annual tax liability ranging from £37,000 to £44,740, depending on an individual's personal circumstances. Combined with Gibraltar's British constitutional status, English legal system, sophisticated financial services sector and now frictionless access to the Schengen Area, the jurisdiction offers a distinctive proposition for high-net-worth families.

For those considering relocation, the new framework makes early planning more important than ever. Several historic residency routes have now closed, making specialist advice essential before committing to a move. Further information on the new Gibraltar residency rules and taxation can be found at Gibraltar Residency website .

Paul Correa, Managing Director of Fiduciary Wealth Management, commented: "Gibraltar remains open for business offering a unique proposition that few jurisdictions can replicate. Residents benefit from British sovereignty, English as the official language, a legal system based on English common law, an education system closely aligned with that of the UK, Sterling circulating as legal tender, political stability and now frictionless access to the Schengen Area. Combined with no capital gains tax, no inheritance tax, no wealth tax, no VAT and a highly competitive tax regime, Gibraltar is exceptionally well positioned as one of Europe's most compelling destinations for high net worth individuals seeking long-term certainty."

Notes to Editors

Gibraltar Residency is a specialist platform helping UK nationals relocate to Gibraltar. Fiduciary Wealth Management has been advising internationally mobile clients on relocation, taxation and wealth planning since 2007.

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