Hisense Partners with FIFA for First-Ever Sensory-Inclusive FIFA World Cup™

Consumer electronics and home appliance leader sponsors sensory inclusion initiative across all 16 host cities, helping fans with sensory sensitivities experience football's biggest stage

DUBAI, UAE, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics company, have announced a groundbreaking partnership with FIFA and KultureCity to support the first-ever Sensory Inclusive tournament at the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Hisense FIFA World Cup Sensory

Through this initiative, all 16 host stadiums across the United States, Canada, and Mexico will feature dedicated sensory rooms equipped with Hisense display technology. Designed for fans who experience sensory overload—including individuals with autism, PTSD, dementia, anxiety, and other conditions—these spaces will provide calming, supportive environments within the high-energy setting of match day.

Expanding Access to the Beautiful Game

Research indicates that an estimated 5% to 16.5% of people experience sensory processing challenges. For these fans, the intensity of live sporting events—the high energy of the crowd, sudden cheers, and ongoing movement—can make attending feel overwhelming or inaccessible. This initiative looks to change that, ensuring that more fans can experience the beautiful game in person.

"Football has a unique ability to bring people together across cultures, generations, and communities, and nowhere is that spirit felt more strongly than across our region," said Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East, Africa and India. "At Hisense, we are committed to enriching lives through innovation. By supporting a more inclusive FIFA World Cup experience, we aim to help ensure that more fans and families in the Middle East can share in the excitement, connection, and sense of belonging that make football the world's game."

Sensory-Inclusive Infrastructure Across All 16 Stadiums

The initiative centers on two key components: Sensory Rooms at Every Stadium: Each of the 16 venues will include a dedicated quiet space where fans can step away from match intensity to regulate their sensory experience. These rooms will feature dimmed lighting, reduced noise, comfortable seating, tactile resources, and Hisense displays presenting calming visual content. Hisense's advanced screen technology delivers clear, balanced visuals designed to support relaxation and sensory regulation.

Stadiums will feature sensory rooms within the venue or in the Stadium Fan Experience area as part of the expanded stadium footprint. In eight stadiums, both options will be available to fans, and fans will have access to a space in every stadium during every minute of the game itself. These rooms extend access to calming spaces throughout the venue, recognizing that sensory needs can arise at any moment during the event experience.

Ticket Access: In partnership with KultureCity, Hisense will provide complimentary match tickets in each Host City to families with sensory needs who may otherwise be unable to attend.

Creating a More Inclusive Tournament

In addition, the sensory rooms complement FIFA's broader accessibility efforts, including sensory bags and trained venue staff to support fans with diverse needs.

"Football unites the world, and it is our goal to help everyone be able to participate in this sport—whether as a player or as a fan," said Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will feature 104 matches across 16 cities over 39 days. For the first time in tournament history, every host stadium will include dedicated sensory-inclusive and accessible spaces—marking an important evolution in how global sporting events serve diverse audiences.

For more information about ticket applications through KultureCity, visit Hisense × KultureCity at FIFA World Cup 2026™ - KultureCity .

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2025). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.