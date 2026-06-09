HIKSEMI Storage Solutions Tech Summit Successfully Concludes in Turkey

ISTANBUL, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HIKSEMI, a globally trusted provider of storage solutions, successfully concluded its Turkey Storage Solutions Technology Summit today at the Nilüfer Conference Room in Elite World Hotels, Istanbul. The event attracted close to 30 local partners and highlighted HIKSEMI's ongoing efforts to expand its footprint in emerging markets while addressing diverse storage needs across industrial and consumer sectors.

The summit featured in-depth presentations by three HIKSEMI experts. HIKSEMI's Overseas Senior Solutions Manager Daryll Chen, North Africa & Turkey Senior Regional Sales Manager Layla Liang, and Turkey Country Manager Koray shared insights on product innovations and market strategies. They elaborated on the company's latest technological breakthroughs and tailored solutions for the Turkish market. A dedicated product exhibition allowed attendees to experience HIKSEMI's flagship offerings firsthand.

A significant portion of the event focused on industrial-grade storage innovations. The D300 Series SSD, honored with the 2025 Global Flash Memory Summit Gold Award, was showcased for its high performance of 538 MB/s read and 509 MB/s write speeds, along with enterprise-grade data protection features. In the automotive segment, HIKSEMI highlighted its eMMC, memory cards, and SSDs working together to support advanced driver assistance, infotainment, and surveillance recording applications. Among these, the automotive eMMC is AEC-Q100 Grade2 certified and operates reliably from -40°C to 105°C. For industrial applications, the V310 Series SSD and robust DDR modules were highlighted for their ability to perform under strenuous conditions such as constant vibration, wide thermal variations, and extended operational life.

On the consumer front, HIKSEMI demonstrated its FUTURE series, including the PCIe 5.0 SSD with transfer speeds up to 14,800 MB/s, which doubles the speeds of the previous generation, and visually striking RGB DDR5 memory tailored for gaming enthusiasts. The CAPTURE series of memory cards, available in TF, SD, and CFexpress Type A/B formats, addressed the needs of photographers. The NAS R1 offered up to 100TB of intelligent touchscreen storage for home and small business backup.

Driven by the AI boom, skyrocketing data has made high-performance storage a fundamental pillar of computing infrastructure. Leveraging local presence in Turkey, HIKSEMI rolls out solutions for enterprise computing and consumer storage. Moving forward, HIKSEMI will further support local digital transformation and expand our footprint across the Middle East.